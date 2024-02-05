Choosing a sommelier or the results of a comparative tasting of Ukrainian and imported wines of the mass market segment

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 32745 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111053 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118012 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162746 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176108 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166693 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 79702 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 59885 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 35955 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 72037 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 28383 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262675 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89487 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115706 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116470 views
Actual
Choosing a sommelier or the results of a comparative tasting of Ukrainian and imported wines of the mass market segment

Choosing a sommelier or the results of a comparative tasting of Ukrainian and imported wines of the mass market segment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83540 views

Choosing a sommelier or the results of a comparative tasting of Ukrainian and imported wines of the mass market segment

You would agree that for many of us, the idea that imported goods are better than our own is a very stable one. This stereotype can be clearly seen in the wine market, where the opinion that imported wines are of high quality is dominant.

Every year, importers break records in terms of the volume of wine imported into Ukraine from abroad, as the Ukrainian market is completely open. Currently, in the 3 years since the abolition of import duties, the share of wines of Ukrainian origin on the shelves has decreased by 26-30%, and the trend continues. The state has left Ukrainian winemaking alone with the invasion of producers from other countries. Add to this the huge subsidies and subsidies from the EU for its producers and the millions of euros invested in the image of wine-producing countries. In sum, as the saying goes, we have what we have: a decline in demand for Ukrainian wine, a decline in production, and a wine industry on the verge of survival.

It is clear that the state is not currently concerned with winemakers. And what can we do with all this in the moment?

The answer is short: Ukrainian winemakers should make quality wine, and consumers should try to put aside the image component of imported wine, get rid of their trust in anything foreign and rely on their own senses and tastes. Anyone who is ready to get to the bottom of it, to trust their taste buds, will eventually make real discoveries.

Practice is better than any theory, of course. So we went to a number of chain grocery stores and purchased samples in the price segment of UAH 90-150. The next step is to invite experts.   

We were assisted in comparing wines by wine market professionals - the best sommeliers of Ukraine of different years, headed by Ivan Bachurin, the head of the Association of Sommeliers of Ukraine. 

"The purpose of the tasting is to identify the best wines in a given price category. The best sommeliers of Ukraine in 2007, 2009 and 2016 took part in the tasting. They tasted five samples of white dry and white semi-sweet wines and identified the most worthy samples available on the Ukrainian market," said Bachurin.

Everyday wines should be of high quality and affordable, says the head of the Ukrainian Sommelier Association. He notes that quality is a balance between aroma, taste, and aftertaste. In his opinion, the minimum price of an everyday wine should be from UAH 90.

"Too low is a reason to think about it. A low price tag is a question about the quality of raw materials and the taste of the wine," said Bachurin.

To avoid bias, the experts were asked to evaluate the taste of the wines in a blind tasting , not the labels, brands, countries of origin, or other secondary factors.

"In the category of white semi-sweet wines, the sole leader was Shateau Baron from TM Villa UA. The wine has a light straw, almost transparent color and greets us with a floral aroma with hints of nutmeg, pear and quince. The taste is incredibly fresh, with a pleasant sweetness balanced by a very delicate acidity. Stone fruits complete the palette of fruit flavors. This wine will be delicious with a variety of pates, spicy cheeses and not too sweet desserts", - said Yuriy Glushko, the best sommelier of Ukraine in 2007.

"For me, it was the fifth sample that I identified - it was TM Villa UA Chardonnay, dry white, Ukraine. This wine impressed me with its pure aroma, it has hints of flowers, candied fruits, a balanced taste, and a very long aftertaste. It will go well with meat appetizers, salads, perhaps fish appetizers," shared his impressions Vyacheslav Nazarchuk, Best Sommelier of Ukraine 2016.

By the way, consumers, who vote with their own hryvnia when choosing a brand, also agree with the assessment of professionals. After all, dry Chardonney and semi-sweet Shateau Baron are the most popular white wines in the brand's range.

What do we have in the end?

"It is now very important to show consumer patriotism by choosing Ukrainian wines. Ukraine has everything to produce quality wines that can compete on the global market," said Ivan Bachurin.

It's time to rethink your choice and make sure that Ukrainian wine not only competes with, but surpasses its foreign counterparts.

Showing consumer patriotism is now a mainstream position of a conscious citizen, especially since we have every reason to do so. Ukrainian winemaking has a long history and is developing thanks to people who love what they do. It was they who created the wines that the whole of Ukraine enjoys more than 10 years ago - Villa UA wines. 

High production standards and our own corporate identity make this product especially tasty and popular among consumers.   

Support and buy Ukrainian   

Villa UA. Always your most delicious

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising