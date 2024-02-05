Choosing a sommelier or the results of a comparative tasting of Ukrainian and imported wines of the mass market segment

You would agree that for many of us, the idea that imported goods are better than our own is a very stable one. This stereotype can be clearly seen in the wine market, where the opinion that imported wines are of high quality is dominant.

Every year, importers break records in terms of the volume of wine imported into Ukraine from abroad, as the Ukrainian market is completely open. Currently, in the 3 years since the abolition of import duties, the share of wines of Ukrainian origin on the shelves has decreased by 26-30%, and the trend continues. The state has left Ukrainian winemaking alone with the invasion of producers from other countries. Add to this the huge subsidies and subsidies from the EU for its producers and the millions of euros invested in the image of wine-producing countries. In sum, as the saying goes, we have what we have: a decline in demand for Ukrainian wine, a decline in production, and a wine industry on the verge of survival.

It is clear that the state is not currently concerned with winemakers. And what can we do with all this in the moment?

The answer is short: Ukrainian winemakers should make quality wine, and consumers should try to put aside the image component of imported wine, get rid of their trust in anything foreign and rely on their own senses and tastes. Anyone who is ready to get to the bottom of it, to trust their taste buds, will eventually make real discoveries.

Practice is better than any theory, of course. So we went to a number of chain grocery stores and purchased samples in the price segment of UAH 90-150. The next step is to invite experts.

We were assisted in comparing wines by wine market professionals - the best sommeliers of Ukraine of different years, headed by Ivan Bachurin, the head of the Association of Sommeliers of Ukraine.

"The purpose of the tasting is to identify the best wines in a given price category. The best sommeliers of Ukraine in 2007, 2009 and 2016 took part in the tasting. They tasted five samples of white dry and white semi-sweet wines and identified the most worthy samples available on the Ukrainian market," said Bachurin.

Everyday wines should be of high quality and affordable, says the head of the Ukrainian Sommelier Association. He notes that quality is a balance between aroma, taste, and aftertaste. In his opinion, the minimum price of an everyday wine should be from UAH 90.

"Too low is a reason to think about it. A low price tag is a question about the quality of raw materials and the taste of the wine," said Bachurin.

To avoid bias, the experts were asked to evaluate the taste of the wines in a blind tasting , not the labels, brands, countries of origin, or other secondary factors.

"In the category of white semi-sweet wines, the sole leader was Shateau Baron from TM Villa UA. The wine has a light straw, almost transparent color and greets us with a floral aroma with hints of nutmeg, pear and quince. The taste is incredibly fresh, with a pleasant sweetness balanced by a very delicate acidity. Stone fruits complete the palette of fruit flavors. This wine will be delicious with a variety of pates, spicy cheeses and not too sweet desserts", - said Yuriy Glushko, the best sommelier of Ukraine in 2007.

"For me, it was the fifth sample that I identified - it was TM Villa UA Chardonnay, dry white, Ukraine. This wine impressed me with its pure aroma, it has hints of flowers, candied fruits, a balanced taste, and a very long aftertaste. It will go well with meat appetizers, salads, perhaps fish appetizers," shared his impressions Vyacheslav Nazarchuk, Best Sommelier of Ukraine 2016.

By the way, consumers, who vote with their own hryvnia when choosing a brand, also agree with the assessment of professionals. After all, dry Chardonney and semi-sweet Shateau Baron are the most popular white wines in the brand's range.

What do we have in the end?

"It is now very important to show consumer patriotism by choosing Ukrainian wines. Ukraine has everything to produce quality wines that can compete on the global market," said Ivan Bachurin.

It's time to rethink your choice and make sure that Ukrainian wine not only competes with, but surpasses its foreign counterparts.

Showing consumer patriotism is now a mainstream position of a conscious citizen, especially since we have every reason to do so. Ukrainian winemaking has a long history and is developing thanks to people who love what they do. It was they who created the wines that the whole of Ukraine enjoys more than 10 years ago - Villa UA wines.

High production standards and our own corporate identity make this product especially tasty and popular among consumers.

Support and buy Ukrainian

Villa UA. Always your most delicious