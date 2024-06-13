Chinese leader promises not to sell weapons to Russia - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not sell weapons to Russia. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, UNN reports .

Details

"First of all, I had a phone conversation with the Chinese leader. He said that he would not sell any weapons to Russia. This is the first thing. We'll see how it goes. If he is an honest person, he will not do this, because he gave me his word Zelensky said.

Recall

The United States of America will transfer existing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine on a priority basis, and only then will the United States proceed to fulfill its obligations to other customer countries.

Minister of Energy and U.S. President's Representative discuss protection of energy facilities and strengthening of air defense