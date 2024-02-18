Chinese Foreign Minister calls for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine

At the Munich conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

In his speech at the Munich conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China is actively working to find a diplomatic solution to the war, seeking to achieve the goal of paving the way for peace talks and stabilizing the situation.

China is working tirelessly to find a political solution to the crisis - Wang Yi said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of recognizing the security interests of both Ukraine and russia.

Security interests of both countries should be recognized - Wang Yi said.

Chinese Foreign Minister avoids condemnation of russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

