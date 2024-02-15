Child swallowed a bullet in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, a boy swallowed a bullet. Doctors managed to successfully remove the foreign object. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital.

Bohdan lives in the town of Bilohorodka. It was here, along the Irpin River, that the front line passed in 2022. Shell casings, bullets, and other ammunition can still be found in the area.

As noted, the guy still cannot explain how he swallowed the bullet.

First of all, the doctors took an X-ray and located the object to avoid complications. Nothing interfered with the intervention, so the doctors successfully removed the object.

It is reported that the bullet will remain in the hospital's collection of removed foreign bodies.

