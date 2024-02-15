Child swallowed a bullet in Kyiv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 32082 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110931 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117929 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160351 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162710 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166692 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233680 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 79246 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 59428 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 35392 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 71529 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 27774 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262595 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233680 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231125 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89208 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115671 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116438 views
Child swallowed a bullet in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24884 views

Doctors successfully removed the bullet swallowed by the boy

In Kyiv region, a boy swallowed a bullet. Doctors managed to successfully remove the foreign object. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital. 

Details 

Bohdan lives in the town of Bilohorodka. It was here, along the Irpin River, that the front line passed in 2022.  Shell casings, bullets, and other ammunition can still be found in the area.

As noted, the guy still cannot explain how he swallowed the bullet. 

First of all, the doctors took an X-ray and located the object to avoid complications. Nothing interfered with the intervention, so the doctors successfully removed the object.

It is reported that the bullet will remain in the hospital's collection of removed foreign bodies.

Earlier UNN reportedthat doctors at Okhmatdyt saved a child who had swallowed 20 magnets. During the operation, doctors found 5 holes in his abdominal cavity. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyHealth
irpin-riverIrpin (river)
kyivKyiv

