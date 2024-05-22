ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Chief of the General Staff Bargilevich discussed with the French delegation the prospects for providing assistance to protect the sky

Chief of the General Staff Bargilevich discussed with the French delegation the prospects for providing assistance to protect the sky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 51446 views

The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed with the French military delegation, which arrived on a visit, the prospects for providing assistance to protect the Ukrainian sky, as well as further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability.

A French delegation headed by Chief of the Joint Staff of the country's Armed Forces, general Thierry Burkar, has paid an official visit to Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details 

As the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatoly Bargilevich, pointed out, the arrival of the French delegation is evidence of systematic support and solidarity in the war against the Russian Federation. 

During the visit, the foreign delegation was introduced to the operational situation in the areas of combat operations, cited the facts of violation by the enemy of the rules of warfare and the commission of crimes against humanity. The parties also discussed the operation of weapons and equipment transferred by the French side, prospects for providing military assistance, in particular in protecting the Ukrainian sky, as well as further improving Ukraine's defense capability

- the General Staff said in a statement.

Bargilevich thanked his French counterpart for significant military-technical assistance, as well as training of Ukrainian servicemen both in France and within the framework of the "European Union mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

