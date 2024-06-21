$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Chervinsky's case will be considered behind closed doors: the military command, in particular Zaluzhny, will be questioned

Kyiv • UNN

 15873 views

The case against former Gur Officer Roman Chervinsky in Kropyvnytskyi will be considered in a closed court session with questioning of high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel, such as Valery Zaluzhny and Mykola Oleshchuk, as witnesses.

Chervinsky's case will be considered behind closed doors: the military command, in particular Zaluzhny, will be questioned

The case against the former employee of the Gur Roman Chervinsky in Kropyvnytskyi will be considered in a closed court session. This decision was made by the panel of judges of the Kirovograd District Court, reports Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details 

It is noted that the court plans to interrogate as witnesses  former commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk and other representatives of the high military command of Ukraine.

The trial should be conducted collectively, consisting of three judges, in a closed court session, summoning the prosecutor, victims, representatives of victims, and defenders of the accused to court. The Defense's Request for requesting documents and the investigator's complaints should be partially satisfied

- stated by the presiding judge Igor Gershkul.

According to him, the decision of the panel of judges cannot be appealed

Interrogate as witnesses Zakharchuk a, Zaluzhny, Oleshchuk, Galitsky, Boyko, Ganushchak, Krivonozhko, Balukh, Kazachenko

- quotes the public statement Gershkul.

Addition

Roman Chervinsky himself considers the case against himself falsified. 

we will get to you, you know, where – to kebabs and a big construction site. Why were there no nets on planes? Because no one funded them. So we'll get to someone-the fault of the high command. And so we stop at the stage-what is the security plan there, Chervinsky is to blame

ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky is sure.

According to Chervinsky's lawyer Andrey Iosifov, the purpose of the closed trial is to minimize the presence of the press.

Context

The SBU detained the former acting commander of one of the units of the Special Operation Forces Roman Chervinsky in the case of the rocket attack on the Kanatovo airfield. He is accused of the fact that the defendant, together with his accomplices, arbitrarily decided to conduct a special operation to take possession of the plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces. To do this, they entered into negotiations with Russian pilots, one of whom agreed to go over to the side of Ukraine.

As a result, the enemy received data on the deployment of personnel of the AFU Air Forces and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatovo airfield. This allowed the Russian armed forces to launch rocket attacks  on the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovohrad region in the summer of 2022.

However, Roman Chervinsky claims in media comments that this operation was coordinated by the Ukrainian special services.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
