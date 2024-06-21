Chervinsky's case will be considered behind closed doors: the military command, in particular Zaluzhny, will be questioned

The case against the former employee of the Gur Roman Chervinsky in Kropyvnytskyi will be considered in a closed court session. This decision was made by the panel of judges of the Kirovograd District Court, reports Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the court plans to interrogate as witnesses former commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk and other representatives of the high military command of Ukraine.

The trial should be conducted collectively, consisting of three judges, in a closed court session, summoning the prosecutor, victims, representatives of victims, and defenders of the accused to court. The Defense's Request for requesting documents and the investigator's complaints should be partially satisfied - stated by the presiding judge Igor Gershkul.

According to him, the decision of the panel of judges cannot be appealed

Interrogate as witnesses Zakharchuk a, Zaluzhny, Oleshchuk, Galitsky, Boyko, Ganushchak, Krivonozhko, Balukh, Kazachenko - quotes the public statement Gershkul.

Addition

Roman Chervinsky himself considers the case against himself falsified.

we will get to you, you know, where – to kebabs and a big construction site. Why were there no nets on planes? Because no one funded them. So we'll get to someone-the fault of the high command. And so we stop at the stage-what is the security plan there, Chervinsky is to blame ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky is sure.

According to Chervinsky's lawyer Andrey Iosifov, the purpose of the closed trial is to minimize the presence of the press.

Context

The SBU detained the former acting commander of one of the units of the Special Operation Forces Roman Chervinsky in the case of the rocket attack on the Kanatovo airfield. He is accused of the fact that the defendant, together with his accomplices, arbitrarily decided to conduct a special operation to take possession of the plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces. To do this, they entered into negotiations with Russian pilots, one of whom agreed to go over to the side of Ukraine.

As a result, the enemy received data on the deployment of personnel of the AFU Air Forces and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatovo airfield. This allowed the Russian armed forces to launch rocket attacks on the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovohrad region in the summer of 2022.

However, Roman Chervinsky claims in media comments that this operation was coordinated by the Ukrainian special services.