Cherkasy region seeks to return land under Assumption Cathedral in Kaniv "seized" by UOC-MP through court

In the Cherkasy region, prosecutors want to return to state ownership the territories where the Assumption Cathedral is located. This was reported by the press service of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state, represented by the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, against the Kaniv City Council and the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remove obstacles to the right to use and dispose of a land plot of historical and cultural significance - the agency summarized.

Law enforcement officers explained that on this plot of land, with an area of almost 4,200 m2, there is the 12th-century Assumption Cathedral, which was recognized as an archaeological monument of republican significance and was included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

However, the Smila District Prosecutor's Office found that the requirements of current legislation were violated during the transfer of a state-owned land plot of historical and cultural significance to the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC for permanent use.

In particular, the designated purpose of the land plot was changed from historical and cultural to public land.

Prosecutors will insist on declaring illegal and canceling the decision of the Kaniv City Council, as well as invalidating the state act on the right to permanent use of the land plot and canceling the state registration of this land plot - the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Addendum

The agency reminded that the Commercial Court is considering a case on the claim of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office against the executive committee of the Kaniv City Council and the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to return the cultural monument of national importance, the twelfth-century Assumption Cathedral, to state ownership.

Recall

The Northwest Commercial Court of Appeal ruled that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate must return the Tereshchenko Palace to state ownership.