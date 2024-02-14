ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Cherkasy region seeks to return land under Assumption Cathedral in Kaniv "seized" by UOC-MP through court

Cherkasy region seeks to return land under Assumption Cathedral in Kaniv "seized" by UOC-MP through court

Kyiv

The prosecutor's office is asking the state to return ownership of the land on which the 12th-century Assumption Cathedral in Cherkasy region is located.

In the Cherkasy region, prosecutors want to return to state ownership the territories where the Assumption Cathedral is located. This was reported by the press service of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state, represented by the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, against the Kaniv City Council and the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remove obstacles to the right to use and dispose of a land plot of historical and cultural significance

- the agency summarized.

Law enforcement officers explained that on this plot of land, with an area of almost 4,200 m2, there is the 12th-century Assumption Cathedral, which was recognized as an archaeological monument of republican significance and was included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

Russian Orthodox Church "confiscates" Ukrainian churches in the occupied territory of Kherson region29.12.23, 21:30 • 36189 views

However, the Smila District Prosecutor's Office found that the requirements of current legislation were violated during the transfer of a state-owned land plot of historical and cultural significance to the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC for permanent use.

In particular, the designated purpose of the land plot was changed from historical and cultural to public land.

Prosecutors will insist on declaring illegal and canceling the decision of the Kaniv City Council, as well as invalidating the state act on the right to permanent use of the land plot and canceling the state registration of this land plot

- the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Addendum

The agency reminded that the  Commercial Court is considering a case on the claim of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office against the executive committee of the Kaniv City Council and the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to return the cultural monument of national importance, the twelfth-century Assumption Cathedral, to state ownership.

Recall

The Northwest Commercial Court of Appeal ruled that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate must return the Tereshchenko Palace to state ownership.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

