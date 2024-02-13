Cheap manipulations instead of arguments: information attack on the new team of the Ministry of Defense continues

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 31615 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110826 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117864 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162679 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262527 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176095 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166689 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233618 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78846 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 59028 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 34946 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 71116 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 27303 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233620 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219200 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231069 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110829 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115654 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116422 views
Actual
Cheap manipulations instead of arguments: information attack on the new team of the Ministry of Defense continues

Cheap manipulations instead of arguments: information attack on the new team of the Ministry of Defense continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 363923 views

Dirty campaign against the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator continues

The "dirty" campaign against the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" continues. At the same time, its organizers and executors do not particularly care about the logic of the presentation. The main thing is to take a fact out of context and wrap it in a nice information wrapper: "something will definitely be stolen". And the typical set of theses and the synchronization of their appearance in social networks and distribution in the media clearly indicates that someone is behind it, writes UNN.

The main claims are related to food tenders. But there are also nuances here, for example, one of the pseudo-experts involved in the information attack initially expressed indignation on his social media page that the State Defense Department was planning to buy food for the army at low prices that no longer exist in nature. But then something went wrong, and the author began to resent the fact that the prices were allegedly too high.

The foolproof nature of this manipulation lies in the fact that at low prices, you can shout that soldiers are being fed for a pittance, and at high prices, you can shout that they are being overcharged in order to "steal" something.

Final conclusions on the current tenders can be drawn only after they are completed, when it becomes clear how much the price has decreased during the bidding process. And after the first deliveries of products, it will be possible to talk about how optimal the price-quality ratio is.

The second manipulation, which stems from the first, is the accusation that the State Logistics Operator receives 0.4% of the commission from each contract. This is allegedly why prices at tenders are inflated.

For some reason, pseudo-experts forget that the DOT is a state-owned enterprise. Therefore, it must earn money on its own to pay taxes to the state, ensure its operations and not be unprofitable.

At the same time, the aforementioned commission figure is absolutely acceptable by global standards.

And the fact that the price of lots is falling at the auction offsets this manipulation as well.

The third manipulation by pseudo-experts that is worth paying attention to is the accusation of allegedly discriminatory tender conditions.

After the "eggs for 17 hryvnias," everyone was shouting that we need to get rid of random padding companies that have only a phone but manage to win tenders for military food, then feed them who knows what.

Now, in fact, the same people are calling the need for a certain number of warehouses, vehicles and employees discriminatory conditions.

And in this way, they lobby for the interests of the same padding companies.

Context

For the second week in a row, a planned information campaign has been conducted against the Ministry of Defense and the State Operator of the Logistics, carried out by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN, political analyst Ihor Reiterovych expressed the opinion that a large number of similarly negative reports about the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator indicate a planned campaign to discredit them.

"It's clear that this is a planned campaign, because there are a lot of similar messages that relate to the activities of this particular SOE [State Operator of the Logistics]. They are similar. As a rule, they are based on the same information and were sent out quite purposefully through a network of tg-channels. I am more inclined to believe that these are some internal stories, just a struggle for influence, and an attempt to promote their people to take certain positions.

Of course, there is an option that the activists really drew attention to the violations they describe in such reports, but then the question is why there is no response from the Ministry of Defense to the appeals, including representatives of public councils and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more like a reformatting of certain positions and an attempt to bring down one person in order to promote another," Reiterovych said.

"State Logistics Operator": the presentation took place, what's next26.12.23, 09:45 • 645072 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising