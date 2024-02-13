Cheap manipulations instead of arguments: information attack on the new team of the Ministry of Defense continues

The "dirty" campaign against the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" continues. At the same time, its organizers and executors do not particularly care about the logic of the presentation. The main thing is to take a fact out of context and wrap it in a nice information wrapper: "something will definitely be stolen". And the typical set of theses and the synchronization of their appearance in social networks and distribution in the media clearly indicates that someone is behind it, writes UNN.

The main claims are related to food tenders. But there are also nuances here, for example, one of the pseudo-experts involved in the information attack initially expressed indignation on his social media page that the State Defense Department was planning to buy food for the army at low prices that no longer exist in nature. But then something went wrong, and the author began to resent the fact that the prices were allegedly too high.

The foolproof nature of this manipulation lies in the fact that at low prices, you can shout that soldiers are being fed for a pittance, and at high prices, you can shout that they are being overcharged in order to "steal" something.

Final conclusions on the current tenders can be drawn only after they are completed, when it becomes clear how much the price has decreased during the bidding process. And after the first deliveries of products, it will be possible to talk about how optimal the price-quality ratio is.

The second manipulation, which stems from the first, is the accusation that the State Logistics Operator receives 0.4% of the commission from each contract. This is allegedly why prices at tenders are inflated.

For some reason, pseudo-experts forget that the DOT is a state-owned enterprise. Therefore, it must earn money on its own to pay taxes to the state, ensure its operations and not be unprofitable.

At the same time, the aforementioned commission figure is absolutely acceptable by global standards.

And the fact that the price of lots is falling at the auction offsets this manipulation as well.

The third manipulation by pseudo-experts that is worth paying attention to is the accusation of allegedly discriminatory tender conditions.

After the "eggs for 17 hryvnias," everyone was shouting that we need to get rid of random padding companies that have only a phone but manage to win tenders for military food, then feed them who knows what.

Now, in fact, the same people are calling the need for a certain number of warehouses, vehicles and employees discriminatory conditions.

And in this way, they lobby for the interests of the same padding companies.

Context

For the second week in a row, a planned information campaign has been conducted against the Ministry of Defense and the State Operator of the Logistics, carried out by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN, political analyst Ihor Reiterovych expressed the opinion that a large number of similarly negative reports about the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator indicate a planned campaign to discredit them.

"It's clear that this is a planned campaign, because there are a lot of similar messages that relate to the activities of this particular SOE [State Operator of the Logistics]. They are similar. As a rule, they are based on the same information and were sent out quite purposefully through a network of tg-channels. I am more inclined to believe that these are some internal stories, just a struggle for influence, and an attempt to promote their people to take certain positions.

Of course, there is an option that the activists really drew attention to the violations they describe in such reports, but then the question is why there is no response from the Ministry of Defense to the appeals, including representatives of public councils and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more like a reformatting of certain positions and an attempt to bring down one person in order to promote another," Reiterovych said.

"State Logistics Operator": the presentation took place, what's next