Charity gathering "For happiness" - for children saved from war to stay safe

On the occasion of the International Children's day, the EVA chain of stores launches a charity gathering "na Shchastya" in support of orphaned children-wards of the project "childhood without war" of the Ruslan Shostak Foundation.

You can join the initiative in EVA stores from May 30 to September 4, 2024 by making a transfer starting from UAH 1 at the checkout. The collected funds will be transferred to the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation and used to cover the current needs of the wards of the project "Childhood Without War".

"We are sincerely grateful to the EVA store chain and its customers for their systematic support of our project. Each charitable contribution provides an opportunity to create the best conditions for orphaned children, giving them a chance for a happy childhood. By working together, we can make the world around them a better place. Give them the opportunity to learn, develop, and stay safe, as far away from war as possible," said Yevgenia Bout, director of the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation.

"childhood without war" is the largest centralized initiative to evacuate children from Ukraine during the war, in order to save them and preserve their health.

"For more than two years, the project" childhood without war " has been creating a safe space for hundreds of Ukrainian boys and girls, and EVA has been supporting it from the very first days. During this time, the network's customers transferred more than UAH 7.4 million in loyalty program bonuses to the project. This is the result of attracting more than 400 thousand people," said Alexandra Gnatik, head of EVA'S PR department.

However, accommodation, meals, proper medical support, training, and providing opportunities for the development of children under the care of the project team require constant receipts from benefactors. That's why every contribution is important. Join us and give your children a childhood without war!

The official terms of the project can be found on the website EVA.UA.