Charity gathering "For happiness" - for children saved from war to stay safe

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137831 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142986 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236121 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218244 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204879 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60117 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108293 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 41918 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103969 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 36648 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218244 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204879 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231015 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218259 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 7791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103969 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108293 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157970 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156775 views
Charity gathering "For happiness" - for children saved from war to stay safe

Charity gathering "For happiness" - for children saved from war to stay safe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99881 views

On the occasion of the International Children's day, the EVA chain of stores launches a charity gathering "na Shchastya" in support of orphaned children-wards of the project "childhood without war" of the Ruslan Shostak Foundation.

You can join the initiative in EVA stores from May 30 to September 4, 2024 by making a transfer starting from UAH 1 at the checkout. The collected funds will be transferred to the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation and used to cover the current needs of the wards of the project "Childhood Without War".

"We are sincerely grateful to the EVA store chain and its customers for their systematic support of our project. Each charitable contribution provides an opportunity to create the best conditions for orphaned children, giving them a chance for a happy childhood. By working together, we can make the world around them a better place. Give them the opportunity to learn, develop, and stay safe, as far away from war as possible," said Yevgenia Bout, director of the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation.

 "childhood without war" is the largest centralized initiative to evacuate children from Ukraine during the war, in order to save them and preserve their health. 

"For more than two years, the project" childhood without war " has been creating a safe space for hundreds of Ukrainian boys and girls, and EVA has been supporting it from the very first days. During this time, the network's customers transferred more than UAH 7.4 million in loyalty program bonuses to the project. This is the result of attracting more than 400 thousand people," said Alexandra Gnatik, head of EVA'S PR department.

However, accommodation, meals, proper medical support, training, and providing opportunities for the development of children under the care of the project team require constant receipts from benefactors. That's why every contribution is important. Join us and give your children a childhood without war!

The official terms of the project can be found on the website EVA.UA.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

