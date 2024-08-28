Center for Strategic Communications explains what the Kremlin's statements on Russia's nuclear doctrine mean

This summer, Russia has repeatedly spoken of a “nuclear weapons doctrine.” All of these statements are Moscow's attempts to intimidate Ukraine's Western partners into limiting their support for Kyiv. This was stated by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details [1

The Center explains that Russian propagandists are spreading statements that Americans allegedly know that the Russian authorities are now clarifying the application of the nuclear doctrine, as the United States limits discussions about a possible World War III to Europe.

However, analysts point out that this is not the first statement by Russia in this area this summer. For example, in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that “Russia is considering changing the doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons.

In addition, experts emphasize that Putin's ally Dmitry Medvedev has long resorted to similar rhetoric.

ISW explains why Belarus included nuclear weapons in its military doctrine

Such statements from Lavrov are nothing new - they are a continuation of the constant element of intimidation by Russia. What is changing is the context in which these threats are made, and they do not lead to any fundamental changes - The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes.

It is noted that this time they relate to Kyiv's demands to authorize strikes by Western long-range weapons on targets inside Russia. The West perceives this as a kind of tired refrain and continues to support Ukraine.

Recall

Russian foreign minister Dmitry Lavrov said that Russia is making clarifications to its nuclear doctrine. He added that this doctrine is well known to “American figures”.