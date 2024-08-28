ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121060 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124167 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202754 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155901 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143473 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112484 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188967 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55501 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66108 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37903 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95676 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74449 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200489 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215603 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203573 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24919 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150876 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150074 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144988 views
Center for Strategic Communications explains what the Kremlin's statements on Russia's nuclear doctrine mean

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26641 views

The Center for Strategic Communications said that Russia's threats about nuclear weapons are an attempt to intimidate Ukraine's Western partners. The goal is to limit support for Kyiv, but the West continues to help Ukraine.

This summer, Russia has repeatedly spoken of a “nuclear weapons doctrine.” All of these statements are Moscow's attempts to intimidate Ukraine's Western partners into limiting their support for Kyiv. This was stated by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details [1

The Center explains that Russian propagandists are spreading statements that Americans allegedly know that the Russian authorities are now clarifying the application of the nuclear doctrine, as the United States limits discussions about a possible World War III to Europe.

However, analysts point out that this is not the first statement by Russia in this area this summer. For example, in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that “Russia is considering changing the doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons.

In addition, experts emphasize that Putin's ally Dmitry Medvedev has long resorted to similar rhetoric. 

ISW explains why Belarus included nuclear weapons in its military doctrine17.01.24, 05:03 • 38434 views

Such statements from Lavrov are nothing new - they are a continuation of the constant element of intimidation by Russia. What is changing is the context in which these threats are made, and they do not lead to any fundamental changes

- The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes. 

It is noted that this time they relate to Kyiv's demands to authorize strikes by Western long-range weapons on targets inside Russia. The West perceives this as a kind of tired refrain and continues to support Ukraine.

Recall

Russian foreign minister Dmitry Lavrov said that Russia is making clarifications to its nuclear doctrine. He added that this doctrine is well known to “American figures”.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

