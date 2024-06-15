CBS News: Biden will grant hundreds of thousands of immigrants legal residence in the United States

According to CBS News, the Biden administration is planning a historic change in immigration policy, namely residency for hundreds of thousands of people who are currently in the United States illegally, UNN reports .

Details

We are talking about legal protection for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who are currently in the United States.

The sources clarify that these are immigrants who are illegally residing in the United States, are married to American citizens and have lived in the United States for at least ten years, and can receive work permits and protection from deportation.

The proposal, called "Parole in Place," would also open up permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship to those who qualify by removing a hurdle in the law that currently means people in the U.S. illegally must leave the country before they can apply for work permits, according to sources.

They say that the plan could be announced as early as Tuesday of next week, but it has not yet been finalized by President Joe Biden's administration.

A White House spokesperson told CBS News that the decision has not yet been made.

