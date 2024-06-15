ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
CBS News: Biden will grant hundreds of thousands of immigrants legal residence in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57018 views

The Biden administration plans to provide legal residency and a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who are married to US citizens and have lived in the country for at least 10 years.

According to CBS News, the Biden administration is planning a historic change in immigration policy, namely residency for hundreds of thousands of people who are currently in the United States illegally, UNN reports .

Details

We are talking about legal protection for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who are currently in the United States.

The sources clarify that these are immigrants who are illegally residing in the United States, are married to American citizens and have lived in the United States for at least ten years, and can receive work permits and protection from deportation.

The proposal, called "Parole in Place," would also open up permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship to those who qualify by removing a hurdle in the law that currently means people in the U.S. illegally must leave the country before they can apply for work permits, according to sources.

They say that the plan could be announced as early as Tuesday of next week, but it has not yet been finalized by President Joe Biden's administration.

A White House spokesperson told CBS News that the decision has not yet been made.

Trump suggests imposing tariffs on illegal immigration07.06.24, 12:09 • 20611 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

