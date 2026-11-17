In the first nine months of 2026, the share of cashless transactions with payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks reached 96.1% by number and 67.1% by value, while Ukrainians made more than 7.2 billion cashless transactions worth over UAH 4 trillion. At the same time, Ukraine’s payment infrastructure continues to expand, and almost 99% of transactions in the retail network are carried out contactlessly. This is reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the NBU, cashless payments continue to dominate transactions involving payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions.

From January to September 2026, the total number of transactions using such cards in Ukraine and abroad, including cash withdrawals, amounted to 7 billion 539 million. Their total value reached UAH 5 trillion 983.5 billion. Of this total, 7 billion 241.8 million transactions were cashless. Their value amounted to UAH 4 trillion 17.8 billion.

Compared with the same period in 2025, the number of cashless transactions increased by 7.5%, while their total value grew by 16.6%.

More than 96% of card transactions are cashless

National Bank statistics indicate a further increase in the share of cashless payments.

In the first three quarters of 2026, such transactions accounted for 96.1% of the total number of payment card transactions. During the same period last year, this figure was 95.4%.

At the same time, the share of cashless transactions by value increased from 65.4% to 67.1%. Thus, over the year, the share of cashless payments grew by 0.7 percentage points by number and by 1.7 percentage points by value.

Accordingly, cash withdrawals accounted for only 3.9% of the total number of card transactions, but represented 32.9% of their value. This indicates a significant difference between the structure of transactions by number and by monetary volume: cashless payments far outnumber cash withdrawals in frequency of use, while cash withdrawals remain significant in terms of value.

Where Ukrainians most often pay by card

The largest share of cashless transactions consists of payments for goods and services in retail and service outlets.

According to the regulator, during the first nine months of 2026, such payments accounted for 75.9% of the total number of cashless transactions and 53.5% of their value. The second-largest category by number was payment for goods and services online. It accounted for 13.6% of the number of cashless transactions and 16.7% of their value.

Card-to-card transfers accounted for 6.8% of the number of cashless transactions. At the same time, their share by value reached 24.7%.

The average payment amounts also differed. In particular, in January–September 2026:

the average amount of a transaction in retail and service outlets was UAH 391, compared with UAH 345 a year earlier;

the average card-to-card transfer increased from UAH 1,847 to UAH 2,017;

the average payment for goods and services online increased from UAH 598 to UAH 682.

These figures indicate that the average transaction amounts increased in all three main categories of cashless payments.

There are more payment terminals in Ukraine

Alongside the growth in cashless payment volumes, the infrastructure for accepting payment cards continues to expand.

According to the NBU, the number of active POS terminals in retail and service outlets has increased by 5.2% since the beginning of the year. As of the end of September 2026, there were 587,800 of them.

The number of points of sale of goods and provision of services where customers can pay by payment card increased even more noticeably. Over the first nine months, their number grew by 18.4% to 727,200.

At the same time, the ATM network remained virtually unchanged, numbering approximately 15,700 devices. This trend indicates expanding opportunities for cashless payment for goods and services, while the infrastructure for obtaining cash remains relatively stable.

The number of payment cards exceeded 154 million

Over the first three quarters of 2026, the total number of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions reached 154.5 million. This is 3.9% more than at the beginning of the current year.

At the same time, the increase in the total number of cards issued was not accompanied by a similar rise in the number of cards actively used by citizens. In September 2026, 59.5 million payment cards were active, or 38.5% of the total. By comparison, 65.4 million cards were active in January, accounting for approximately 44%.

The National Bank explains the decrease in the number of active cards, in particular, by the completion of certain state social support programs for the implementation of which payment cards were used. Among such programs, the regulator names "Winter Support" and "Warm Winter".

Contactless payments became the main method of payment in stores

The National Bank is paying particular attention to the spread of contactless payment technologies.

According to the results of September 2026, nearly 57.5% of all active payment cards were contactless. At the same time, the popularity of tokenized cards, which enable payments using smartphones and other NFC-enabled devices, continues to grow. Their number has increased by 2.8% since the beginning of the year, reaching 21.3 million. Such cards accounted for 34.5% of the total number of active payment cards. According to the NBU, nearly 99% of cashless transactions in the retail network, by both number and value, during January–September 2026 were carried out using contactless payment technology and NFC.

Accordingly, the share of transactions in which it is necessary to physically insert a card into a terminal to read the data has become minimal.

Reminder

Despite the spread of electronic payments, cash in Ukraine remains necessary. In 2026, money can be withdrawn from an account in various ways: using a plastic card at an ATM, NFC payments, QR codes, transactions through mobile applications, and cash withdrawal at a bank teller.