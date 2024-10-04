Case of ex-head of the State Property Fund Sennichenko: investigation completed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 15391 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159233 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133673 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137857 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138277 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137857 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78374 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106077 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108262 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178328 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186186 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137857 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138277 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153679 views
Actual
Case of ex-head of the State Property Fund Sennichenko: investigation completed

Case of ex-head of the State Property Fund Sennichenko: investigation completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12477 views

The SAPO has completed the investigation into the criminal organization of former SPFU head Sennichenko. The suspects are accused of embezzling UAH 700 million of public funds and legalizing UAH 10 billion through state-owned enterprises.

The pre-trial investigation into the case of a criminal organization headed by former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Dmytro Sennichenko, whose activities caused losses to the state in the amount of more than UAH 700 million, has been completed. This is reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

The SAPO prosecutor has decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case of a criminal organization headed by the former head of the State Property Fund, whose activities caused losses to the state in the amount of over UAH 700 million. Its members are also suspected of legalizing the proceeds of crime in the amount of over UAH 10 billion

- the statement said.

The SAPO reminds that in March 2023, the SAPO and the NABU exposed a criminal group that seized funds of state-owned enterprises in 2019-2021, including the largest chemical enterprise in Ukraine, Odesa Port Plant JSC, and one of the world's largest producers of titanium raw materials, United Mining and Chemical Company JSC.

In the period from November 2019 to March 2020, the head of the Fund created a criminal organization aimed at establishing control over the most important objects of the SPFU's management in the mining, processing, fuel and energy and other sectors of the state economy.

The criminal plan was to appoint to the management of state-owned enterprises only controlled persons who would ensure the sale of raw materials, provision of services, etc., and use of state resources exclusively in the interests of members of the criminal organization. For this purpose, the management of state-owned enterprises controlled by the SPFU Chairman entered into relevant agreements with companies controlled by criminals on terms that did not meet the interests of the state, but allowed criminals to enrich themselves unlawfully

- the statement said.

The SAPO alleges that at the same time, the Head of the SPFU, together with other members of the criminal organization, ensured the identification of persons who were to control the activities of the relevant state-owned enterprises in the interests of the members of the criminal organization. Such persons, not being employees of state-owned enterprises, actually managed their business activities, giving instructions to their managers to conclude relevant contracts, determine the winners of tender procedures and prices for the products of state-owned enterprises. Thus, so-called “back offices” were created at state-owned enterprises.

In particular, in order to achieve the illegal goals of this criminal organization, the Head of the SPFU ensured the appointment of persons under his control to the management bodies of JSC OPP and the further commission by such persons as part of a criminal organization of a serious criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. As a result of such actions, for the period from May 2020 to October 2021, OPP JSC did not receive more than UAH 600 million.

In addition, the criminal organization seized the funds of another state-owned enterprise, JSC UMCC, by deliberately entering into four contracts with a non-resident company controlled by the members of the criminal organization and ensuring the shipment of titanium raw materials at a reduced cost. These actions caused UMCC to incur losses in the amount of UAH 111 million. The total amount of misappropriation of public funds is over UAH 700 million. Subsequently, the criminal organization ensured the withdrawal of funds abroad and the acquisition of assets

- SAPO informs.

AddendumAddendum

In March 2023, former Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Dmytro Sennychenko was served with a notice of suspicion of leading a criminal group that seized more than UAH 500 million of state-owned enterprises in 2019-2021, including the largest chemical enterprise in Ukraine, Odesa Port Plant JSC.

Subsequently, the former head of the State Property Fund, Sennichenko, and others were charged with legalization of more than UAH 10 billion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising