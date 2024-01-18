"Carpet" plan announced at moscow airports

This afternoon, the russian capital announced the "Carpet" plan and imposed restrictions on the operation of Vnukovo airport. This is reported by russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the "Carpet" plan, russia has restricted the operation of Vnukovo airport and airfields Kubinka and Yermolovo in Moscow region. Russian media report that planes are being diverted to Sheremetyevo airport

For reference

According to the Russian government's decree, the Carpet Plan is announced in case of illegal border crossings, as well as when unknown objects appear in the airspace.

The "carpet" provides for the immediate landing or withdrawal of all civilian aircraft, except for military and rescue aircraft, from the zone.

Recall

On the night of January 18, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation during which Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Leningrad region of Russia.