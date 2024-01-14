Canada experiences the worst frosts in half a century, with temperatures as low as -36°C in some places

Over the weekend, Canada issued a severe weather warning. Record low temperatures were recorded in some places. The authorities are asking citizens to limit electricity consumption, The Canadian Press reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the provinces of Alberta and Columbia, temperatures dropped to -36°C. These are the coldest temperatures in the last 50 years.

A record temperature of -45.9°C was recorded at the international airport in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta. The previous record was set in 1969 at -39.4°C.

Alberta's electricity system operator issued a warning about consumption restrictions on Friday and Saturday, and in the province, Nathan Neudorf, the Minister of Public Utilities, warned of a high risk of blackouts on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the authorities also asked Albertans to save energy during the peak demand period from 16:00 to 19:00.

In other regions, strong winds and up to 30 centimeters of snow were also predicted.

According to forecasts, the stormy weather may last until Monday.

Production resumed at Europe's largest gas field in the Netherlands due to severe frost