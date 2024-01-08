ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Production resumed at Europe's largest gas field in the Netherlands due to severe frost

Production resumed at Europe's largest gas field in the Netherlands due to severe frost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23731 views

The Groningen gas field in the Netherlands has temporarily resumed production due to cold weather; it is due to be shut down permanently by October 2024.

Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands resumed for two days due to frost. This is reported by NOS, UNN reports.

Three months after the gas tap in Groningen was shut off, it was reopened because of the frost in the Netherlands,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that as temperatures are expected to drop to minus 6.5 degrees, the Netherlands Oil Company (NAM) is temporarily resuming gas supplies from sites in Svalbard and Schemderswaag in Groningen.

According to Hans Wijlbriffe, the Dutch Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and Climate, this is a precautionary measure to ensure that the population is not left without gas in case of any difficulties during subzero temperatures.

Wilbrith noted that the wells in Svalbard and Schemderzwaag would resume operations "for about two days". In a letter to the House of Representatives, he also emphasized that gas production would be minimal. The temperature is expected to rise again on Thursday.

Addendum

The Secretary of State assures that gas production in Groningen will be finally shut down on October 1, 2024. On that day, the wells in Svalbard and Schemderswaag are to be shut down, so gas supplies will not be possible even in emergency cases starting next winter.

Czech Republic cuts gas consumption to minimum, but continues to buy Russian gas07.01.24, 22:55 • 38232 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

