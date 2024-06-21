Can a servant of the people Morokhovsky go to prison for 12 years? The Odessa banker was exposed in the scandal with the Olympex terminal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88909 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117127 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187892 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232389 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142727 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368718 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181674 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88909 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83569 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99075 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97639 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117127 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3466 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11292 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12958 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17029 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Can a servant of the people Morokhovsky go to prison for 12 years? The Odessa banker was exposed in the scandal with the Olympex terminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 253301 views

Odesa banker Vadym Morokhovskyi, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Odesa City Council, may face 12 years in prison for alleged involvement in a scheme to illegally gain control of the Olympex grain terminal by businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko through a conspiracy.

Can a servant of the people Morokhovsky go to prison for 12 years? The Odessa banker was exposed in the scandal with the Olympex terminal

The scandal surrounding the Olympex grain terminal in the Odessa region is gaining momentum. Every day, more and more violations of the law are becoming known, which could have been allowed by its owners, businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. This time we are talking about a possible collusion between Groza, Naumenko and their old friend – the head of the board of the Vostok Bank and concurrently the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Odessa local Council Vadim Morokhovsky, writes UNN.

Earlier UNN already told how Morokhovsky helped Groza and Naumenko to gain control  over half of the grain terminal, which was secured by an American investment fund on a loan of $ 75 million. To do this, businessmen, with the help of the bank "Pivdenniy", worked out a scheme for transferring property under a double, and eventually a triple pledge. 

Seeing that everything worked and no one has been imprisoned for it yet, Groza and Naumenko probably decided to repeat their "feat". To do this, they most likely turned to their long-time comrade Vadim Morokhovsky again and persuaded him to deal with the issue of the "Dry Port".

Last time, Ferko LLC and Vtormetexport LLC, controlled by Groza and Naumenko, took out a loan in Pivdenny. This time, instead of Ferco, the businessmen's company Grain Transshipment Complex Inzernoexport entered the game.

With the help of these two companies, Groza and Naumenko took out a loan from Vostok Bank secured by the property of the Olympex terminal, namely the Dry Port. The full repayment period of the loan under the loan agreement was due to expire on May 25, 2023. But without waiting for the expiration of the loan agreement, as in the situation with "Yesterday", Bank Vostok began the debt collection procedure.

At the same time, according to media reports, Vostok Bank handed over the official request on December 2, 2022 on purpose instead of an official notification by mail. Thus, the bank violated Article 35 of the law "On Mortgage", which implies sending official notifications to the debtor.

In fact, according to media reports, the recovery procedure began two months after the notification – on February 13, 2023, by making changes to the State Register of Encumbrances of Movable Property, which may indicate that the first notification was a fake.

As in the case of the bank "Pivdennom", law enforcement officers check the activities of the bank "Vostok".

But the story didn't end there. Even before making changes to the state register, on February 10, 2023, Vostok Bank assigned the right of claim under its loan agreement to FC Solutions Factor LLC. 

This company assigned it to Affordable Finance LLC on the same day. On the same day, Affordable Finance sold the Dry Port to Sunolta OU,  which is part of the Sunalta Group of companies.

It is worth noting that the market value of the Dry Port in 2020 was at least $ 18 million. And the Sunolta group got it for only 4.7 million dollars. Moreover, as in the previous scheme with the bank "Pivdenniy", Sunolta bought the "Dry Port" despite the fact that he had been under arrest in one of the criminal proceedings since March 2023.

This also did not prevent Sunolta OU from transferring the Dry Port on April 10, 2023 to its own Grain Port LLC. This company was registered just a few weeks before receiving the "Dry Port" and had no other property on the balance sheet, and its only participant was Sunolta OU. 

On April 19, 2023, Grain Port LLC transferred the Dry Port of the Olympex terminal for 20 years as collateral for a loan of 78.5 thousand dollars to Mind Set LLC, which, according to melon media, is controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

After studying the movements of the property of the Olympex grain terminal with the help of the Pivdenniy and Vostok banks, the question arises: was this a criminal conspiracy aimed at forming grounds (including by entering false data into official documents) for the transfer of ownership under the re-pledge mechanism? Why have neither Groza, nor Naumenko, nor the management of banks been served with reports of suspicions yet, because the scheme is simple and understandable? Who is behind the fact that businessmen continue to work in the Ukrainian market?

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Odesa
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31