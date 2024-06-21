Can a servant of the people Morokhovsky go to prison for 12 years? The Odessa banker was exposed in the scandal with the Olympex terminal

The scandal surrounding the Olympex grain terminal in the Odessa region is gaining momentum. Every day, more and more violations of the law are becoming known, which could have been allowed by its owners, businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. This time we are talking about a possible collusion between Groza, Naumenko and their old friend – the head of the board of the Vostok Bank and concurrently the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Odessa local Council Vadim Morokhovsky, writes UNN.

Earlier UNN already told how Morokhovsky helped Groza and Naumenko to gain control over half of the grain terminal, which was secured by an American investment fund on a loan of $ 75 million. To do this, businessmen, with the help of the bank "Pivdenniy", worked out a scheme for transferring property under a double, and eventually a triple pledge.

Seeing that everything worked and no one has been imprisoned for it yet, Groza and Naumenko probably decided to repeat their "feat". To do this, they most likely turned to their long-time comrade Vadim Morokhovsky again and persuaded him to deal with the issue of the "Dry Port".

Last time, Ferko LLC and Vtormetexport LLC, controlled by Groza and Naumenko, took out a loan in Pivdenny. This time, instead of Ferco, the businessmen's company Grain Transshipment Complex Inzernoexport entered the game.

With the help of these two companies, Groza and Naumenko took out a loan from Vostok Bank secured by the property of the Olympex terminal, namely the Dry Port. The full repayment period of the loan under the loan agreement was due to expire on May 25, 2023. But without waiting for the expiration of the loan agreement, as in the situation with "Yesterday", Bank Vostok began the debt collection procedure.

At the same time, according to media reports, Vostok Bank handed over the official request on December 2, 2022 on purpose instead of an official notification by mail. Thus, the bank violated Article 35 of the law "On Mortgage", which implies sending official notifications to the debtor.

In fact, according to media reports, the recovery procedure began two months after the notification – on February 13, 2023, by making changes to the State Register of Encumbrances of Movable Property, which may indicate that the first notification was a fake.

As in the case of the bank "Pivdennom", law enforcement officers check the activities of the bank "Vostok".

But the story didn't end there. Even before making changes to the state register, on February 10, 2023, Vostok Bank assigned the right of claim under its loan agreement to FC Solutions Factor LLC.

This company assigned it to Affordable Finance LLC on the same day. On the same day, Affordable Finance sold the Dry Port to Sunolta OU, which is part of the Sunalta Group of companies.

It is worth noting that the market value of the Dry Port in 2020 was at least $ 18 million. And the Sunolta group got it for only 4.7 million dollars. Moreover, as in the previous scheme with the bank "Pivdenniy", Sunolta bought the "Dry Port" despite the fact that he had been under arrest in one of the criminal proceedings since March 2023.

This also did not prevent Sunolta OU from transferring the Dry Port on April 10, 2023 to its own Grain Port LLC. This company was registered just a few weeks before receiving the "Dry Port" and had no other property on the balance sheet, and its only participant was Sunolta OU.

On April 19, 2023, Grain Port LLC transferred the Dry Port of the Olympex terminal for 20 years as collateral for a loan of 78.5 thousand dollars to Mind Set LLC, which, according to melon media, is controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

After studying the movements of the property of the Olympex grain terminal with the help of the Pivdenniy and Vostok banks, the question arises: was this a criminal conspiracy aimed at forming grounds (including by entering false data into official documents) for the transfer of ownership under the re-pledge mechanism? Why have neither Groza, nor Naumenko, nor the management of banks been served with reports of suspicions yet, because the scheme is simple and understandable? Who is behind the fact that businessmen continue to work in the Ukrainian market?