Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project to certify UAV operator schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a two-year pilot project to certify UAV operator schools. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the government is launching a pilot project to certify UAV operator schools. We are setting clear requirements for these schools and unifying the educational process. It will be easier for trained drone operators to obtain a relevant military specialty ,” Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Government spokesman Taras Melnychuk said that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a proposal by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense to implement a two-year pilot project to certify schools for external pilots (operators) of unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aerial systems and to train external pilots (operators), external pilots (operators) - instructors, and members of external crews of unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aerial systems.

The procedure for implementing the pilot project was approved. The purpose of the project is to increase the capacity to train external pilots (operators) of unmanned aerial vehicles/unmanned aerial systems, external pilots (operators) of unmanned aerial vehicles/unmanned aerial systems - instructors, members of external crews of unmanned aerial vehicles/unmanned aerial systems to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces - Melnychuk said.

Recall

