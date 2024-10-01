ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103517 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143136 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172759 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project to certify UAV operator schools

Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project to certify UAV operator schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12873 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a two-year experiment to certify drone operator schools. The project aims to unify the training process and prepare personnel for the Security and Defense Forces.

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a two-year pilot project to certify UAV operator schools. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the government is launching a pilot project to certify UAV operator schools. We are setting clear requirements for these schools and unifying the educational process. It will be easier for trained drone operators to obtain a relevant military specialty

 ,” Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Government spokesman Taras Melnychuk said that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a proposal by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense to implement a two-year pilot project to certify schools for external pilots (operators) of unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aerial systems and to train external pilots (operators), external pilots (operators) - instructors, and members of external crews of unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aerial systems.

The procedure for implementing the pilot project was approved. The purpose of the project is to increase the capacity to train external pilots (operators) of unmanned aerial vehicles/unmanned aerial systems, external pilots (operators) of unmanned aerial vehicles/unmanned aerial systems - instructors, members of external crews of unmanned aerial vehicles/unmanned aerial systems to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces

- Melnychuk said.

Recall

The updated draft of the model educational program "Defense of Ukraine", designed for students in grades 10-11, is intended to replace the school subject "Defense of the Fatherland." The project is planned to be launched this school year in communities where the security situation allows.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

