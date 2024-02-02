Cabinet of Ministers confirms that the Ministry of Culture is to transfer St. Nicholas Church to the Catholic community by May 1

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is to transfer St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv to the religious community of the Roman Catholic Church by May 1, 2024. This is stated in the response to the community's petition signed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal, UNN reports.

In response to the petition, which collected more than 25,000 signatures, it is reported that the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine should take all possible measures to transfer the Church of St. Nicholas in Kyiv to the religious community of the Roman Catholic Church by May 1, 2024.

According to the memorandum of December 4 , 2023 , the ICIP and the religious organization agreed that the ICIP undertakes to transfer the monument to the religious organization for permanent use by May 1 , 2024 . It is specified that before that, it is necessary to find a room to move the House of Music, which is currently operating in the church. One of the priority options is the premises of the outbuilding of the International Center of Culture and Arts of the Federation of Trade Unions, located at 1, Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

However, the court seized this complex of buildings . Due to this, the process of transferring the building for further reconstruction and adaptation to the needs of the House of Music was also halted. However, Denis Shmyhal noted that the MCIP will do everything to implement the memorandum in the part about the transfer of the monument to permanent use by a religious organization.

A petition requesting the transfer of Kyiv's St. Nicholas Church to a Roman Catholic parish received the required 25,000 votes. The author of the petition, religious scholar Lyudmyla Fylypovych, emphasized that the condition of the building was deteriorating, especially after the 2021 fire.

