By the day of the journalist: the Parliament registered a draft law on strengthening guarantees of media activities

By the day of the journalist, the Parliament registered the Bill №11321 on strengthening guarantees for the activities of media, journalists and citizens to access information. This was stated by Chairman of the committee for freedom of speech Yaroslav Yurchishin, reports UNN.

Details

Yurchyshyn noted that the document provides for many changes that have become necessary over the past two years. In particular, we are talking about the ability of journalists to move freely during curfew as part of their professional activities. To do this, you must have accreditation from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and relevant documents.

This rule will simplify the work of correspondents who cover events at the front today. It will also help journalists whose specialty involves working at night to quickly convey information and investigations - the MP is sure.

In addition, the draft law provides New guarantees to freelance media fixers (or local producers) who work under a civil contract.

Incident with a summons for a journalist of Slidstvo.info: The Prosecutor General's Office has initiated criminal proceedings

Yurchyshyn explained that now such employees do not have the same guarantees as journalists, so it is much easier for non-virtuous people to pursue people out of state.

The law also proposes to cancel for online media from liability for user comments, blog posts and other content created by non-employees, if it was removed within three days from the date of receipt of the court order.

Yurchishin explained that due to the invasion of Russian bots, it has become more difficult to quickly track all comments. Therefore, such a proposal will significantly reduce the time and costs of the media for legal red tape.

This is only part of the useful norms that we have laid down in the draft law. And only a small part of what needs to be implemented to improve the working conditions of media professionals - the MP explained.

Recall

Kateryna Dyachuk, head of the freedom of speech monitoring department at the Institute of mass information (IMI), said that 83 media workers were killed during the Russian-Ukrainian War from 2014 to 2024, 76 of them since the beginning of the full - scale invasion.