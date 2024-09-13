ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Butterfly thieves fined 200 thousand dollars in Sri Lanka

Butterfly thieves fined 200 thousand dollars in Sri Lanka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12786 views

Two Italians have been convicted of trying to smuggle hundreds of endemic insects out of Sri Lanka's Yala National Park. They were handed a record fine of 60 million rupees ($200,000) for crimes against wildlife.

Two Italians have been fined 60 million Sri Lankan rupees ($200,000) for attempting to smuggle hundreds of endemic insects, including 92 species of butterflies, from a safari park in Sri Lanka, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Rangers in the Yala National Park arrested Luigi Ferrari, 68, and his 28-year-old son Mattia on May 8 this year after they were found in possession of jars of insects.

The men lured the insects with animal attractants and planned to use wax sachets to chemically preserve them, investigations show.

In early September, they were convicted of illegal collection, storage, and transportation of insects and handed the highest fine for wildlife crimes in the country.

The men initially faced 810 charges, but later they were reduced to 304. They face two years in prison if they do not pay the fine by September 24.

Italian media reported that the men were on vacation in Sri Lanka at the time and were detained in the country after the incident.

Addendum

Yala National Park, located in the southeast of the country, is one of the most popular wildlife parks in Sri Lanka, home to a large number of leopards, elephants, and buffaloes, among other animals.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

