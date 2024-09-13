Butterfly thieves fined 200 thousand dollars in Sri Lanka

Two Italians have been fined 60 million Sri Lankan rupees ($200,000) for attempting to smuggle hundreds of endemic insects, including 92 species of butterflies, from a safari park in Sri Lanka, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Rangers in the Yala National Park arrested Luigi Ferrari, 68, and his 28-year-old son Mattia on May 8 this year after they were found in possession of jars of insects.

The men lured the insects with animal attractants and planned to use wax sachets to chemically preserve them, investigations show.

In early September, they were convicted of illegal collection, storage, and transportation of insects and handed the highest fine for wildlife crimes in the country.

The men initially faced 810 charges, but later they were reduced to 304. They face two years in prison if they do not pay the fine by September 24.

Italian media reported that the men were on vacation in Sri Lanka at the time and were detained in the country after the incident.

Addendum

Yala National Park, located in the southeast of the country, is one of the most popular wildlife parks in Sri Lanka, home to a large number of leopards, elephants, and buffaloes, among other animals.