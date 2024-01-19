Businessman Mazepa and other detainees in the case of fraud with the land of Kyiv HPP are to be imposed preventive measures today

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyivska HPP - will be chosen a preventive measure today. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetyana Sapian on Radio Liberty (project "Liberty.Morning"), according to a correspondent of UNN.

Pre-trial restraint will be imposed on the detainees today - Sapian said.

Addendum

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

Three other members of the criminal organization, including the organizer's brother, were also detained in different regions of Ukraine.