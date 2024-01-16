Bulgaria to build €6 billion worth of infrastructure for NATO and civilian purposes

Bulgaria will build infrastructure worth 6 billion euros for NATO needs and for civilian purposes, the country's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said on Monday, writes UNN citing BNR.

Details

Reportedly, these would include roads, railroads, oil pipelines, warehouses, and residential buildings.

The alliance is expected to deploy a total of 5,000 multinational brigade combat teams from the U.S., Italy and 5 other neighboring countries to Bulgaria.

Tagarev, who returned from the United States, said he visited factories where 7 of the first 8 F-16 Block 70 combat aircraft ordered are being assembled. Testing of the finished vehicles is expected to begin in the fall, with the first two aircraft expected to be delivered in early 2025. Shortly thereafter, the first Stryker armored vehicles will be delivered.

