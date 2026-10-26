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Bulgaria failed to elect a president - a second round is expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Incumbent President Iliana Iotova received 34.6% of the vote, while Andrey Gyurov received 32%. The second round of the election is likely to take place on November 1.

Bulgaria failed to elect a president - a second round is expected

Bulgaria failed to elect a president in the first round. The second round is expected on November 1. UNN reports this, citing DW.

Details

In Bulgaria's presidential election on October 25, none of the candidates secured the required absolute majority of votes in the first round. According to the country's Central Election Commission, after 95.3% of the ballots had been processed, the incumbent head of state, Illyana Yotova, had 34.6% of the vote, while the pro-Western former prime minister Andriy Gyurov came second with 32%.

Incumbent President Yotova leads Bulgaria’s election — exit poll shows a minimal gap25.10.26, 20:30 • 3628 views

Voter turnout was significantly below the required level of over 50% — only 22.2%. The second round will likely take place on November 1.

Despite the president's formally limited powers in Bulgaria, the politician holding this office represents the country on the international stage (with some exceptions), serves as supreme commander-in-chief, signs decrees appointing the prosecutor general and the heads of the higher courts, appoints an acting prime minister (from a constitutionally defined closed circle of individuals), and has the right to approve laws.

Julia Shramko

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