Budanov met with relatives of prisoners of war who could have been on IL-76

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42678 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106425 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134982 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279749 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148778 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101780 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101428 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103387 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64592 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35893 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 42678 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279749 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247791 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258365 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27783 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134982 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105468 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121680 views
Budanov met with relatives of prisoners of war who could have been on IL-76

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105103 views

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war who may have been on board the Russian Il-76M plane that recently crashed. He stated that there is currently no reliable information about the passengers of the plane, and that Russia's statement about the transportation of 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange requires further investigation.

A meeting with relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war was held at the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. This was reported on the Facebook page of the headquarters, UNN reports.

Details

They answered questions from relatives of the defenders:

  • Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, 
  • First Deputy Head of the SBU Serhiy Andrushchenko, 
  • Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters Dmytro Usov, 
  • Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov, 
  • Head of the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine Andriy Pasternak.

The main topic of discussion was the situation with the crash of the Russian military aircraft Il-76M in the Belgorod region of Russia on January 24, which, according to the aggressor state's propaganda resources, allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners.

The head of the Coordination Center, Kirill Budanov, emphasized that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who might have actually been on board the plane.

We are collecting and thoroughly analyzing all available information on this matter from a wide range of sources. So far, there is no information that would indicate that that plane could have carried that many people. At the same time, the version of Russian propaganda that the IL-76M could have been carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange still raises many questions

noted the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

At the same time, he said, it takes more time to collect all the information.

Serhiy Andrushchenko emphasized that the Security Service of Ukraine had taken all the necessary security measures to ensure the silence regime at the exchange site.

During the meeting, Dmytro Usov voiced that the Russian side had responded to repeated requests with a long delay, referring to one of the lists previously published on Russian propaganda resources.

UN hugs Lavrov, but cannot visit crash site of Russian IL-76 - Danilov26.01.24, 20:12 • 105208 views

The Coordination Center, for its part, confirms that 65 Ukrainian defenders from this list were indeed scheduled to be returned to Ukraine as part of the planned exchange on January 24.

At the same time, the interviewed relatives of the Ukrainian defenders on the list, having watched the videos shown by Russian propagandists allegedly from the crash site, have not yet found any special signs on the published body fragments that would indicate their relatives.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korochany district of Belgorod region of Russia. the Russian Defense Ministry  said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for exchange.

The Russians also immediately claimed that the plane was allegedly shot down by Ukraine. 

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian Il-76 aircraft and in what number.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising