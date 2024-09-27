Brovary to consider purchasing smart watches for people with hearing impairments

To ensure that residents of Brovary with hearing impairments can respond to air raid alarms in a timely manner, the city council will consider purchasing smartwatches for them. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On the eve of the International Day of Persons with Hearing Impairments, Ihor Sapozhko talked to people in this category. According to him, more than 50 people with hearing impairments currently live in the Brovary community.

"Those present at the meeting raised the issue of further equipping healthcare facilities with a remote communication system (using a sign language interpreter). We will also consider the possibility of purchasing smartwatches for community residents so that a person who cannot hear the alarm can respond to the danger alert in time," the mayor wrote.

