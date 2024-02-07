ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 28288 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110248 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117472 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159939 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262064 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233228 views

British intelligence: the Kremlin is building a new base for the Wagnerites

British intelligence: the Kremlin is building a new base for the Wagnerites

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19854 views

A new base for Wagner mercenaries is being built in southern Russia. The new base will also house a new volunteer corps of the Russian Guard.

the kremlin is building a new structure in southern russia based on former wagner mercenaries. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports .

Details

As noted in the report, the new field commander of the Wagner group, Anton "Lotus" Elizarov, released his first video statement after the deaths of Wagner's former owner Yevgeny Pryzhozhin and former field commander Dmitry "Wagner" Utkin in a plane crash in August 23.

In his video, Elizarov detailed the location of Wagner's new headquarters in a Cossack camp in the Rostov region of southern Russia, located next to the barracks of the 150th Russian motorized rifle division. Elizarov stated that Wagner's new base would also house a new volunteer corps of the Russian Guard, indirectly confirming Wagner's subordination to the Russian Guard.

According to British intelligence, the Russian Guard is likely preparing a new Volunteer Corps of experienced Wagner employees to strengthen Russia's military efforts in Ukraine and expand Russian influence in Africa.

The Russian state most likely authorized the construction of the new Wagner base and understands that by subordinating Wagner to the Russian Guard, it would eliminate any potential threat that Wagner could pose to the security of the Russian regime,

- said the British Ministry of Defense.

Recall

There are up to 1,000 mercenaries of the Wagner PMC in Belarus, who continue to train the Belarusian military and security forces. The presence of Wagner in Belarus also plays into Russia's hands, forcing Ukraine to maintain defensive positions on its northern border.

British intelligence: Russia will increase military spending at the expense of debt and taxes05.02.24, 12:38 • 22912 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising