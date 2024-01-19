British intelligence: russia doesn't want to risk another A-50, so it moved the plane to the krasnodar region

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42087 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106387 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134935 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134106 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178123 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167108 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148776 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101754 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101391 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103348 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64353 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35547 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 42058 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232937 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258333 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27607 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105456 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121669 views
Actual
British intelligence: russia doesn't want to risk another A-50, so it moved the plane to the krasnodar region

British intelligence: russia doesn't want to risk another A-50, so it moved the plane to the krasnodar region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28841 views

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the russian A-50 radar detection aircraft, Russia began to use its replacement with greater caution, favoring ground operations.

After the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft , moscow is being much more cautious about replacing it. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details 

On January 17, 2024, the russian air force appears to have started operating another A-50 aircraft, but this time over russian land territory near the Krasnodar region, east of Ukraine

- the report says. 

Downing of A-50: British intelligence explains how the loss of one plane will affect the war in Ukraine17.01.24, 12:17 • 22417 views

Analysts believe that this indicates a decrease in russia's willingness to risk the aircraft and an attempt to preserve the remaining A-50s despite their declining effectiveness.

Addendum

The agency also added that this once again supports Ukraine's claim that the plane was shot down. The intelligence officials explained that if the loss of the A-50 had been an accident, russia would not have tightened security measures so much. 

Despite the absence of russia's official position on the loss of the A-50, such activity demonstrates Russia's tacit recognition of the successful operation conducted by Ukrainians against a high-value object

- the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

Recall

On January 14, it was reported that the Ukrainian military had shot down two aircraft, an A-50 and an Il-22, which were in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Subsequently, on January 15, the destruction of the planes was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

In particular, he shared a clip from a radar screen showing planes disappearing over the sea and thanked the Air Force for "a perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov region." 

The military expert told what tasks were performed and how the enemy A-50 and Il-22 aircraft shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces operated15.01.24, 15:32 • 146166 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising