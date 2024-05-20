British intelligence: labor duty may be returned in Russia because of the war

Russia is facing a labor shortage due to the war in Ukraine, mobilization and emigration of part of the working population. To solve this problem, the Russian parliament is considering amending labor legislation to allow Russians to be relocated to regions where there is a shortage of workers. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

A British intelligence report says that Russia is currently experiencing a labor shortage that is becoming a serious problem in some industries. According to estimates by the Russian media outlet Izvestia, in 2023, Russia lacked 4.8 million workers. As an example, the Russian transportation and logistics industry was unable to fill 25% of truck driver vacancies in 2023.

The labor shortage is at least partially caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has led to the mobilization of part of the working population and the emigration of some skilled professionals and the emigration of some skilled professionals who wish to avoid the draft - a British intelligence report says.

It is noted that recently, labor shortages have been exacerbated by restrictions on the employment of migrants imposed after the ISIS-K terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22, 2024.

"Due to the lack of labor, a group of Russian parliamentarians is considering amendments to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. If passed, it would mean that excess labor could be moved under state supervision to a workplace where there is a shortage of labor," the British Ministry of Defense said.

According to British intelligence, the relocation will be temporary, and employees will be transferred only with their consent. However, although this is not coercion, it is a potential step towards mobilizing the workforce, the British Ministry of Defense added.

British intelligence: shoigu's resignation as russian defense minister will not change the course of the war in ukraine