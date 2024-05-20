ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
British intelligence: labor duty may be returned in Russia because of the war

Kyiv

Due to the labor shortage caused by the war in Ukraine, Russia is considering amending its labor laws to allow temporary relocation of workers to labor shortage areas with their consent.

Russia is facing a labor shortage due to the war in Ukraine, mobilization and emigration of part of the working population. To solve this problem, the Russian parliament is considering amending labor legislation to allow Russians to be relocated to regions where there is a shortage of workers. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

A British intelligence report says that Russia is currently experiencing a labor shortage that is becoming a serious problem in some industries. According to estimates by the Russian media outlet Izvestia, in 2023, Russia lacked 4.8 million workers. As an example, the Russian transportation and logistics industry was unable to fill 25% of truck driver vacancies in 2023.

The labor shortage is at least partially caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has led to the mobilization of part of the working population and the emigration of some skilled professionals and the emigration of some skilled professionals who wish to avoid the draft

- a British intelligence report says.

It is noted that recently, labor shortages have been exacerbated by restrictions on the employment of migrants imposed after the ISIS-K terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22, 2024.

"Due to the lack of labor, a group of Russian parliamentarians is considering amendments to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. If passed, it would mean that excess labor could be moved under state supervision to a workplace where there is a shortage of labor," the British Ministry of Defense said. 

According to British intelligence, the relocation will be temporary, and employees will be transferred only with their consent. However, although this is not coercion, it is a potential step towards mobilizing the workforce, the British Ministry of Defense added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

