British intelligence: due to large-scale losses in the war in Ukraine, russians are recruiting school graduates

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42005 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106379 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134925 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134098 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279718 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178123 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167107 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148776 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101747 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101383 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103340 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64288 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35466 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 41888 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258325 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27585 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134917 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105456 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105479 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121669 views
British intelligence: due to large-scale losses in the war in Ukraine, russians are recruiting school graduates

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31666 views

Against the backdrop of significant losses in the war in Ukraine, the Russians are forced to recruit even high school graduates. In this way, the occupiers seek to compensate for the lack of manpower.

British analysts emphasize that due to significant losses in the war in Ukraine, the russians have begun recruiting school graduates. This is stated in the daily intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The agency recalled that the other day, the former president of the russian federation, and now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that during 2023, another 500,000 people allegedly joined the russian army.

It is likely that this figure is significantly overstated

- British intelligence emphasize.

Analysts are convinced that it is likely that the main burden of mobilization will fall on poorer regions and rural areas.

370 thousand occupants and more than 6 thousand tanks: General Staff updates data on russian losses in Ukraine14.01.24, 10:36 • 30951 view

British intelligence also emphasizes that in an attempt to fulfill the mobilization plan, the russian military leadership has allowed school graduates to sign contracts with the army since April 2023.

The latest figures published by Mediaphone and the BBC russian service indicate that at least five Russians born in 2005 have been killed in the war

- a British intelligence report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian military is increasingly refusing to perform tasks, so the Russian enemy command decided to experiment with additional types of incentives.

In particular, some Russian storm troopers have begun to be given narcotic and psychotropic substances, which lead to euphoria and dull pain.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising