British intelligence: despite intensified attacks, russians failed to achieve significant success near Chasovyi Yar

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64495 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104092 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151468 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247769 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173559 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164914 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65415 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101197 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 36167 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 48176 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41261 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224445 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223398 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64495 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41261 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 48176 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112371 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113308 views
British intelligence: despite intensified attacks, russians failed to achieve significant success near Chasovyi Yar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103517 views

The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024, russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.

Despite the fact that in the spring russia increased the number of attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar, russian troops have not achieved any significant success. At the same time, russian losses are increasing. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the number of attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar doubled from March to April 2024.

British intelligence says this  reflects new attempts by russia to establish control over the town, which is located on a hill west of Bakhmut.

Despite a significant increase in the number of attacks in this area, russia won only minor tactical victories in the area in April and almost certainly suffered heavy losses

- a British intelligence report says.

The agency added that overall, in April 2024, russian attacks in eastern Ukraine intensified, increasing by 17% compared to March 2024.

Ukrainian Armed Forces improve tactical situation in the Liman sector - Khortytsia JFO spokesman08.05.24, 01:01 • 33956 views

More than three quarters of them took place in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar and Maryinka on the front line

- emphasizes the British Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the enemy is continuing to try to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the town through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

