British intelligence: despite intensified attacks, russians failed to achieve significant success near Chasovyi Yar

Despite the fact that in the spring russia increased the number of attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar, russian troops have not achieved any significant success. At the same time, russian losses are increasing. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the number of attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar doubled from March to April 2024.

British intelligence says this reflects new attempts by russia to establish control over the town, which is located on a hill west of Bakhmut.

Despite a significant increase in the number of attacks in this area, russia won only minor tactical victories in the area in April and almost certainly suffered heavy losses - a British intelligence report says.

The agency added that overall, in April 2024, russian attacks in eastern Ukraine intensified, increasing by 17% compared to March 2024.

More than three quarters of them took place in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar and Maryinka on the front line - emphasizes the British Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the enemy is continuing to try to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the town through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces.