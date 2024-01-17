British Foreign Secretary says he is working on using Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that he is working hard on the issue of using Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Cameron said that there is a clear case for using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's recovery.

Cameron was asked whether it would be legal to use Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. He noted that the assets have already been frozen; the question is what to do next.

From a legal point of view, Cameron said, there is growing support for the idea that these resources can be used in some way. From a moral point of view, he said, Russia will have to pay reparations when the war is over, so why not use these assets now?

And from a political point of view, when Putin started this illegal invasion, the world changed, and we have to change with it, Cameron said.

We live in a more uncertain world now, so we need innovative thinking, he said.

The British Foreign Secretary added that he is "certainly working very hard" on this issue, as are the other members of the Group of Seven, and he is confident that progress will be made.

The British Foreign Secretary also noted that the countries that support Ukraine have a combined GDP 25 times higher than that of Russia.

"We just need to make sure that our support makes a difference," Cameron said.

And he argues that if we look at the big picture, the war in Ukraine has been a disaster for Putin. russia has lost half the territory it seized at the beginning of the war and has been sanctioned by a large part of the world economy.

Cameron also pointed to Ukraine's progress in the Black Sea; with the Black Sea open, Ukraine is once again trading through its ports.

He also noted that the priority is to help Ukraine survive this winter and create a system so that Ukraine can win a longer war.

