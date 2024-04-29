British Foreign Secretary criticized for renting a luxury jet for a tour of Central Asia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88920 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109063 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151830 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174473 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165683 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36896 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71177 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39039 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32417 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64999 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226593 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225026 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64999 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71177 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
Actual
British Foreign Secretary criticized for renting a luxury jet for a tour of Central Asia

British Foreign Secretary criticized for renting a luxury jet for a tour of Central Asia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30919 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has faced criticism for renting a $50 million Embraer Lineage 1000 luxury jet for a five-day tour of Central Asia.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has been criticized for leasing a luxury Embraer Lineage 1000 jet for a tour of Central Asia. The Guardian writes about it and UNN reports.

Details

Last week, Cameron embarked on a five-day trip to Central Asia, visiting Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Mongolia. He traveled on an Embraer Lineage 1000 aircraft worth more than $50 million.

Union Aviation, the charter company that operates the plane, notes that among the services on board is a personal sommelier, a menu that is suitable for "the most discerning passengers." In addition, the plane also has its own dining table and a separate lounge area with long sofas.

I understand that David Cameron may need to charter a jet when he travels to several countries in one week, but that does not justify spending hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayer money to hire one of the most luxurious private jets on the market

- shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry X wrote on Twitter.

Before the trip, the British government said that Cameron would use this tour to promote business opportunities and announce $62 million in support of the sovereignty and independence of the states in the region.

The job of a foreign secretary requires him to travel abroad to defend the interests of the United Kingdom. In this case, it was the most efficient way to do so in terms of time. Value for money is taken into consideration in all travel decisions and costs are regularly published for transparency

- emphasized the spokesman for the British Foreign Secretary.

Add

Last year, Cameron's predecessor, James Cleverly, was criticized for a bill of about 400 thousand dollars when he used the same type of plane for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean and Latin America.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also been criticized for his habit of flying short distances for domestic travel. In February 2023, the prime minister flew to London from Dorset by helicopter and flew back to southwest England by jet the next morning.

Rishi Sunak supports Kate Middleton after announcing her fight against cancer23.03.24, 03:16 • 39380 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising