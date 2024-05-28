British Air Force suspends flight to commemorate "Battle of Britain" after pilot dies in plane crash

The British Air Force has temporarily suspended a flight to commemorate the Battle of Britain due to the death of a pilot in a crash, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Squadron Lieutenant Mark Long was killed when the Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field in Lincolnshire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Coningsby Air Force Base shortly before 13:20 on Saturday.

The Air Force said it had decided to suspend the plane's flight for the duration of the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "Following the tragic incident at RAF Coningsby and while an official investigation is ongoing, the Royal Air Force has put in place a temporary suspension of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight [BBMF].

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among those who had previously honored the pilot's memory.

For reference

The Battle of Britain was the Luftwaffe's bomb and missile raids on British cities and the battle for dominance in British airspace between the German Luftwaffe and the Royal Air Force. The name comes from Winston Churchill's speech on June 18, 1940: "The Battle of France is over.