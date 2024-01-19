Britain tests laser weapon for the first time: it can hit any visible target

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 41715 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106360 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134899 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134079 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279699 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178122 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167107 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148776 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101725 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101356 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103313 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64118 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 35263 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 41575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247733 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258302 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27492 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134885 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105449 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105471 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121663 views
Britain tests laser weapon for the first time: it can hit any visible target

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26533 views

The UK Ministry of Defense has successfully tested the DragonFire directed laser weapon system against airborne targets. The range of the system is classified, but it can hit any visible target and operates with an accuracy equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a distance of 1,000 meters.

The UK Ministry of Defense has announced the first successful test of laser weapons against air targets. This was reported by the press service of the department, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) system has fired a powerful shot from a laser weapon at air targets for the first time at a training ground in Scotland.

Image

The ministry noted that the range of the DragonFire weapon is classified, but it is a "line-of-sight weapon and can hit any visible target.

Weapons with directed laser energy can hit targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of light to cut through the target, resulting in structural destruction or more impressive results if the warhead hits the target. A shot for 10 seconds is equivalent in cost to using a conventional heater for an hour. Therefore, it has the potential to become a long-term low-cost alternative to certain tasks currently performed by missiles. The cost of operating a laser is usually less than £10 per shot,

- the statement said.

The laser weapon operates with an accuracy equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a distance of 1000 meters.

Raytheon creates a prototype directed energy weapon for the US Army27.12.23, 16:07 • 22027 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising