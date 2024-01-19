Britain tests laser weapon for the first time: it can hit any visible target

The UK Ministry of Defense has announced the first successful test of laser weapons against air targets. This was reported by the press service of the department, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) system has fired a powerful shot from a laser weapon at air targets for the first time at a training ground in Scotland.

The ministry noted that the range of the DragonFire weapon is classified, but it is a "line-of-sight weapon and can hit any visible target.

Weapons with directed laser energy can hit targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of light to cut through the target, resulting in structural destruction or more impressive results if the warhead hits the target. A shot for 10 seconds is equivalent in cost to using a conventional heater for an hour. Therefore, it has the potential to become a long-term low-cost alternative to certain tasks currently performed by missiles. The cost of operating a laser is usually less than £10 per shot, - the statement said.

The laser weapon operates with an accuracy equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a distance of 1000 meters.

