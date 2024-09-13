Britain rejects Russian espionage allegations as “completely baseless”

The British Foreign Office has called Russia's accusations against British diplomats groundless, UNN reports citing the BBC.

In a statement, the British Foreign Office reportedly called the allegations made by Russia's FSB security service against its employees "completely unfounded.

"The Russian authorities withdrew the diplomatic accreditation of 6 British diplomats in Russia last month following action taken by the UK government in response to Russia's state-sponsored activities across Europe and in the UK," the statement reads.

"We are not going to apologize for protecting our national interests," the statement said.

