Bridge collapse in Kiev: on Borshchagovskaya street, traffic was blocked in both directions

Due to the collapse of part of the overpass on the capital's Air Forces Avenue, traffic is blocked on Borshchagovskaya street in both directions, reports UNN with reference to the patrol police of Kiev.

Law enforcement officers urge metropolitan drivers to take this information into account when planning the route of their trip.

