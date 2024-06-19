Bridge collapse in Kiev: on Borshchagovskaya street, traffic was blocked in both directions

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10260 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 114091 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120376 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135311 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197818 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238550 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147021 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369961 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182401 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149767 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 114091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 102020 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120376 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115400 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135311 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6410 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9388 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14046 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15493 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19512 views
Bridge collapse in Kiev: on Borshchagovskaya street, traffic was blocked in both directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19285 views

On the avenue of Air Forces in Kiev, part of the overpass collapsed. Law enforcement officers blocked traffic on Borshchagovskaya Street in both directions.

Bridge collapse in Kiev: on Borshchagovskaya street, traffic was blocked in both directions

Due to the collapse of part of the overpass on the capital's Air Forces Avenue, traffic is blocked on Borshchagovskaya street in both directions, reports UNN with reference to the patrol police of Kiev.

"Due to the collapse of part of the overpass on Air Forces Avenue, traffic is blocked on Borshchagovskaya Street in both directions," the report says.

Law enforcement officers urge metropolitan drivers to take this information into account when planning the route of their trip.

As reported by UNN, in Kiev on Zhilyanskaya Street a bridge collapsed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

