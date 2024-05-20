Bribe of UAH 250 thousand: Head of Kyivoblgaz branch is served a notice of suspicion

The head of the Kyivoblgaz branch of Naftogaz of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 250,000 for connecting the central gas supply. UNN reports with reference to Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of the Kyivoblgaz branch of Naftogaz of Ukraine was exposed and served a notice of suspicion on receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

It is reported that, according to the investigation, the suspect received UAH 250 thousand of unlawful benefit from a representative of the developer.

"This is the amount of money he paid for the unimpeded connection of the central gas supply to the land plot where the townhouses are planned to be built. The man was detained "red-handed" while handing over the entire amount of the bribe," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, he was imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Addendum

