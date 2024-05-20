ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Bribe of UAH 250 thousand: Head of Kyivoblgaz branch is served a notice of suspicion

The head of a Kyivoblgaz branch was served a notice of suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 250,000 for connecting to centralized gas supply.

The head of the Kyivoblgaz branch of Naftogaz of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 250,000 for connecting the central gas supply. UNN reports with reference to Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of the Kyivoblgaz branch of Naftogaz of Ukraine was exposed and served a notice of suspicion on receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

It is reported that, according to the investigation, the suspect received UAH 250 thousand of unlawful benefit from a representative of the developer.

"This is the amount of money he paid for the unimpeded connection of the central gas supply to the land plot where the townhouses are planned to be built. The man was detained "red-handed" while handing over the entire amount of the bribe," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, he was imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention. 

Addendum

The case against the former head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine has been sent to court. According to the investigation, he demanded and received over UAH 141 million in bribes. 

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

