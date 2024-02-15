Extorted a bribe for unimpeded export of antiques outside Ukraine: an official of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine detained

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 26810 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110025 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117322 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176031 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233084 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75254 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75204 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55188 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 30805 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67156 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244191 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230567 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92255 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115472 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116255 views
Extorted a bribe for unimpeded export of antiques outside Ukraine: an official of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine detained

Extorted a bribe for unimpeded export of antiques outside Ukraine: an official of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22280 views

An official of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine was detained for receiving a bribe of $3,300 for illegally facilitating the export of antique weapons from Ukraine without permits.

An official of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has been exposed in the capital - he was detained while receiving a bribe for facilitating the export of antique cold steel weapons from Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In Kyiv, an official of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine was exposed on extortion and receipt of $3,300 for assistance in the unimpeded export of antiques abroad.

The official demanded a bribe for influencing third parties to allow the unimpeded export of antique cold steel weapons from Ukraine, outside customs control, without permits and inspection.

The official was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine while receiving the second part of the funds in the amount of $3000. The other part of the amount - $300 - was received earlier. 

- , the message says.

At present, a notice of suspicion is being prepared and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

The corrupt official faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Officials of the State Labor Service were detained for extorting half a million hryvnias from a company for avoiding an unscheduled inspection.

An official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region was served a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribe and extortion of unlawful benefit in the amount of $55,000 from a representative of a legal entity.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

