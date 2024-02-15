Extorted a bribe for unimpeded export of antiques outside Ukraine: an official of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine detained

An official of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has been exposed in the capital - he was detained while receiving a bribe for facilitating the export of antique cold steel weapons from Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In Kyiv, an official of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine was exposed on extortion and receipt of $3,300 for assistance in the unimpeded export of antiques abroad.

The official demanded a bribe for influencing third parties to allow the unimpeded export of antique cold steel weapons from Ukraine, outside customs control, without permits and inspection.

The official was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine while receiving the second part of the funds in the amount of $3000. The other part of the amount - $300 - was received earlier. - , the message says.

At present, a notice of suspicion is being prepared and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

The corrupt official faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Officials of the State Labor Service were detained for extorting half a million hryvnias from a company for avoiding an unscheduled inspection.

An official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region was served a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribe and extortion of unlawful benefit in the amount of $55,000 from a representative of a legal entity.