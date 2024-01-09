Border guards eliminate a dozen kamikaze drones in Zaporizhzhia sector

Border guards eliminated a dozen russian FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

The UAVs lost their orientation in space due to the action of an anti-drone gun and exploded. The defenders managed to land one drone with a deadly cargo - said the border guards.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine warned that russian troops have increased the number of FPV drones. The occupiers are actively launching drones at Ukrainian cities.

