Weather conditions: Humeniuk explains why there was no drone attack last night

On the night of January 9, Russia did not attack Ukraine with drones for the first time in a long time due to deteriorating weather conditions. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We understand that the absence of drone attacks is also a response to the weather conditions. Nevertheless, the enemy continues artillery shelling and at night reminded Kherson residents and Antonivka residents of its presence again - said Gumenyuk.

According to her, the enemy's priority continues to be shelling residential areas and infrastructure facilities in a "carpet" manner or with selective shells.

Addendum

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with artillery at night.