Weather conditions: Humeniuk explains why there was no drone attack last night

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 11263 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 32056 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 26884 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 32010 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111027 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116942 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148549 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179144 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172788 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 64568 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 75265 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101093 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 64790 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 40402 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 31848 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111005 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288875 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255691 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240684 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 11041 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101093 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148540 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109208 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109042 views
Weather conditions: Humeniuk explains why there was no drone attack last night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33523 views

Russia suspended drone attacks on Ukraine on January 9 due to bad weather, but continued shelling residential areas.

On the night of January 9, Russia did not attack Ukraine with drones for the first time in a long time due to deteriorating weather conditions. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We understand that the absence of drone attacks is also a response to the weather conditions. Nevertheless, the enemy continues artillery shelling and at night reminded Kherson residents and Antonivka residents of its presence again

- said Gumenyuk.

According to her, the enemy's priority continues to be shelling residential areas and infrastructure facilities in a "carpet" manner or with selective shells.

Addendum

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with artillery at night.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

