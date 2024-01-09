Weather conditions: Humeniuk explains why there was no drone attack last night
Kyiv • UNN
Russia suspended drone attacks on Ukraine on January 9 due to bad weather, but continued shelling residential areas.
On the night of January 9, Russia did not attack Ukraine with drones for the first time in a long time due to deteriorating weather conditions. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
We understand that the absence of drone attacks is also a response to the weather conditions. Nevertheless, the enemy continues artillery shelling and at night reminded Kherson residents and Antonivka residents of its presence again
According to her, the enemy's priority continues to be shelling residential areas and infrastructure facilities in a "carpet" manner or with selective shells.
Addendum
Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with artillery at night.