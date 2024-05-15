The Russian radar station Zoo-1 in Donetsk region was destroyed by border guards of the Revenge Brigade. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the unit's aerial reconnaissance aircraft discovered a camouflaged armored combat vehicle near the village of Kodema. After analyzing the discovery, it turned out to be a Zoo-1 artillery reconnaissance and counter-battery complex.

"The soldiers entrusted the Vampire bomber with the mission to deliver the gifts to the inhabitants of the 'zoo'. And it coped with it perfectly," the Border Guard Service added.