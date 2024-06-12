Body found in Germany during search for missing 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

A body was found in a dense forest in Saxony, Germany, during the search for a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl, Valeria. Police have not yet confirmed whether the body belongs to a Ukrainian girl. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The body was found in a forest 3 km from her home in Debelle.

As noted, on Tuesday, the largest and most intensive search operation to date was conducted in the area to find Valeria. Earlier, eyewitnesses reported hearing cries for help in the dense forest. The search radius was expanded to the Knollenstein area.

The police cannot yet confirm whether the body belongs to a Ukrainian girl.

“We are currently investigating whether the deceased is the nine-year-old girl from Diebeln whom we have been searching for,” said a police spokesman.

“Our primary task is to collect evidence at the place where the body was found,” the law enforcement officer added.

The discovery site, located on a roadway, was cordoned off. Police have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon.

Recall

On June 3, 9-year-old Valeria did not come to class . The school did not inform the police or her parents. Since the school did not raise the alarm, the mother only noticed her daughter's disappearance in the afternoon. Local police spokesman Andrzej Rydzik said that law enforcement officers learned about the girl's disappearance around 18:30.

Parents believe that girl was kidnapped.