Body found in Germany during search for missing 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Body found in Germany during search for missing 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

Body found in Germany during search for missing 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

During a search operation in Germany, a body was found in the woods 3 km from the home of the missing 9-year-old Ukrainian girl Valeria, but police have not yet been able to confirm whether it belongs to her.

A body was found in a dense forest in Saxony, Germany, during the search for a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl, Valeria. Police have not yet confirmed whether the body belongs to a Ukrainian girl. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The body was found in a forest 3 km from her home in Debelle.

As noted, on  Tuesday, the largest and most intensive search operation to date was conducted in the area to find Valeria. Earlier, eyewitnesses reported hearing cries for help in the dense forest. The search radius was expanded to the Knollenstein area.

The police cannot yet confirm whether the body belongs to a Ukrainian girl.

“We are currently investigating whether the deceased is the nine-year-old girl from Diebeln whom we have been searching for,” said a police spokesman.

“Our primary task is to collect evidence at the place where the body was found,” the law enforcement officer added.

The discovery site, located on a roadway, was cordoned off. Police have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon.

Image

Recall 

On June 3, 9-year-old Valeria did not come to class . The school did not inform the police or her parents. Since the school did not raise the alarm, the mother only noticed her daughter's disappearance in the afternoon. Local police spokesman Andrzej Rydzik said that law enforcement officers learned about the girl's disappearance around 18:30.

 Parents believe that girl was kidnapped. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World

