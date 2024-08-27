Body cameras of Zaporizhzhia law enforcement recorded rescue of victims after shelling by Russian Federation

A building in the private sector of Zaporizhzhia caught fire as a result of an enemy strike. Body cameras of the city's patrol police recorded the aftermath of the attack and the actions of Ukrainian rescuers.

First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department reports to UNN.

The first minutes after the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia were recorded by patrol policemen's body cameras. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” wrote Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

A video posted by a police officer on TG channel shows rescuers helping to pull victims from the rubble.

To recap

Lutsk: rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack, photos are shown.

Russia shelled Donetsk region 9 times : recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged.