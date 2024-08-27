ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202616 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155825 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154058 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105128 views

Body cameras of Zaporizhzhia law enforcement recorded rescue of victims after shelling by Russian Federation

Body cameras of Zaporizhzhia law enforcement recorded rescue of victims after shelling by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22887 views

Zaporizhzhia patrol police recorded the aftermath of the enemy shelling and the rescue operation on their body cameras. A building in the private sector caught fire as a result of the strike, and rescuers were pulling victims from the rubble.

A building in the private sector of Zaporizhzhia caught fire as a result of an enemy strike. Body cameras of the city's patrol police recorded the aftermath of the attack and the actions of Ukrainian rescuers.

First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department reports to UNN.

The first minutes after the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia were recorded by patrol policemen's body cameras. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” wrote Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

Image

A video posted by a police officer on TG channel shows rescuers helping to pull victims from the rubble.

Image

To recap

Lutsk: rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack, photos are shown.

Russia shelled Donetsk region 9 times : recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

