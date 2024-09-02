Bloomberg: Iran may soon transfer a batch of ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine's allies expect that Iran may soon start supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Bloomberg and UNN reported this with reference to their own sources.

Details

Iran has already given Russia hundreds of drones, but a potential transfer of ballistic missiles would mean a worrying development in the conflict.

Bloomberg's sources declined to say how much or what type of missiles Russia is likely to receive. However, one of the sources acknowledged that deliveries could begin within days.

Addendum

It is noted that Moscow's arsenal of ballistic missiles currently includes Russian and less accurate North Korean equipment.

In particular, today, on September 2, Russia used domestically produced Iskander-M missiles and North Korean KN-23 models to strike Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies are struggling to fulfill their commitments to strengthen the country's air defense systems earlier this year.

Recall

In August, Reuters reported that Iran may soon supply Russia with hundreds of short-range Fath 360 ballistic missiles. the Russian military is undergoing training in Iran to use these missiles, and a contract for the supply has already been signed.

Russia plans to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran - Wall Street Journal