In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29580 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 108350 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69378 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 272591 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232358 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190818 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230529 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251457 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157453 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish farmers continue protest at 6 checkpoints, about 2100 trucks in queues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27738 views

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving about 2,100 trucks in line waiting to cross the border.

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish farmers continue protest at 6 checkpoints, about 2100 trucks in queues

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,100 trucks are queuing up to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks. Fortunately, they are not blocking traffic for other categories of transport. We are talking about cars and buses. As for trucks, there are 6 checkpoints at the directions - Yagodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shehyni - in total, there are about 2,100 trucks in queues in all these directions in Poland in the morning

- Demchenko said.

He added that most of them are at the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints.

"We have a significant decrease in the number of truck crossings. Polish farmers still use a small number of trucks, both in the direction of Ukraine and Poland. But critically low numbers are recorded in two directions. At the Shehyni checkpoint, about 50 trucks crossed in both directions over the past day. And in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint. Almost 100 trucks crossed the border here over the past day," added Demchenko.

The spokesman said that Polish farmers did not let any trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint.

Recall

Polish carriers are also planning to resume a protest on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1, which was officially suspended in January.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
