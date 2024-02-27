Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish farmers continue protest at 6 checkpoints, about 2100 trucks in queues

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,100 trucks are queuing up to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks. Fortunately, they are not blocking traffic for other categories of transport. We are talking about cars and buses. As for trucks, there are 6 checkpoints at the directions - Yagodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shehyni - in total, there are about 2,100 trucks in queues in all these directions in Poland in the morning - Demchenko said.

He added that most of them are at the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints.

"We have a significant decrease in the number of truck crossings. Polish farmers still use a small number of trucks, both in the direction of Ukraine and Poland. But critically low numbers are recorded in two directions. At the Shehyni checkpoint, about 50 trucks crossed in both directions over the past day. And in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint. Almost 100 trucks crossed the border here over the past day," added Demchenko.

The spokesman said that Polish farmers did not let any trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint.

Polish carriers are also planning to resume a protest on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1, which was officially suspended in January.