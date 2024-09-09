Black smoke can be seen in the Podil district of Kyiv: a service station is on fire, but no one was injured

A fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv's Podil district on Kyrylivska Street, covering an area of 50 square meters, with no injuries. This was reported by the State Emergency Service to a journalist of UNN.

The State Emergency Service reported that the fire had already been localized, and the black smoke that Kyiv residents could see was caused by the burning of car tires.



