Bitcoin is close to its all-time high and may continue to grow

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 22728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26488 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163848 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167814 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215824 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248062 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153845 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371357 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 22798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175107 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144655 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163904 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156119 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 648 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16475 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20339 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25787 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bitcoin is close to its all-time high and may continue to grow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25977 views

Bitcoin is close to exceeding its historical high of $68 thousand set in November 2021, as its value has already exceeded $65 thousand.

Bitcoin is close to its all-time high and may continue to grow

The value of bitcoin has exceeded $65 thousand. The last time it  reached this level was at the end of 2021, and to surpass the historical maximum, it must increase in value by another $3.6 thousand. Reuters writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

At the beginning of trading on the European market, the price of bitcoin reached a session high of $65,537, setting a new two-year record. Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, when it cost $68,999.99.

The most expensive cryptocurrency has risen by 50% this year, with much of the increase coming in recent weeks, when inflows to US-registered bitcoin funds have surged. The launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States earlier this year paved the way for new large investors and reignited enthusiasm, hinting at a move to record levels like in 2021.

Investors are feeling more confident, it looks like the price will be even higher

- said Marcus Thielen, Head of Crypto Analytics at 10x Research in Singapore.

Net inflows to the 10 largest US spot bitcoin funds reached $2.17 billion in the week to March 1, with more than half of that coming from BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT.O).

Recall

In early February, also for the first time since 2021, bitcoin surpassed the $50,000 mark. At that time, it rose by $3 thousand per day.

undefinedundefined

Bitcoin will reach $200 thousand by 2025 - Standard Chartered10.01.24, 05:02 • 31496 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyTechnologies
Reuters
United States
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11