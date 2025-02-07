ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49661 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98145 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119195 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101010 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126580 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102978 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113247 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116867 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160164 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Bitcoin falls for the second week in a row amid global instability

Bitcoin falls for the second week in a row amid global instability

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27374 views

Bitcoin dropped 1.6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.

On Friday, bitcoin continued to fall, posting its second consecutive weekly decline amid a decline in global risk appetite.

This was the result of US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, which increased fears of global trade tensions.

Writes UNN with reference to Inveting. 

As of 01:21 EST (06:21 GMT), bitcoin was down 1.6% at $96,723.5, down almost 3% from a week earlier. Last week, its price fell by 4%.

Trading activity remained low, and exchange rate fluctuations were insignificant, reflecting investor caution amid the uncertain macroeconomic situation.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments07.02.25, 09:53 • 28461 view

After Trump's statement on February 1, market sentiment deteriorated sharply. Stocks started to decline, and investors preferred safe assets, which also affected the crypto market.

Bitcoin, which is often seen as a high-risk asset, reflected the general weakening of sentiment. In addition, the lack of new positive factors did not contribute to price growth in the crypto sector.

The market is also experiencing uncertainty about the US Federal Reserve's policy and the global economic outlook, which is holding back trader activity.

At the same time, despite the recent decline, bitcoin continues to show significant year-on-year growth, driven by increased interest in cryptocurrencies and expectations of lighter regulation under the Trump administration.

However, analysts warn that the price may remain volatile in the near term as investors assess economic policy and global financial trends.

The gold price has updated its historical high again05.02.25, 15:32 • 27932 views

The US nonfarm payrolls report for January, which will be published shortly, is expected to help predict the Fed's next steps on the interest rate.

Meanwhile, institutional interest in cryptocurrencies is growing. The investment firm Franklin Templeton has filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new ETF for bitcoin and ether, and is considering adding other cryptocurrencies in the future.

This decision is part of a general trend of increasing demand for digital assets from traditional financial companies, especially after the SEC's approval of exchange-traded funds for bitcoin and ether. The regulator's further decision will determine the launch of the new fund and its impact on the crypto market.

Altcoins have suffered significant losses that exceeded the drop in bitcoin.

  • Ethereum (ETH) fell 5.4% to $2,677, for a total weekly decline of 14%.
  • XRP lost 7.1% to $2.2903 and could end the week with a 20% drop.
  • Solana was down 6%, Polygon was down 7.9%, and Cardano was down 6.2%.
  • Among meme coins, Dogecoin fell by 5.8%.

Recall 

Bitcoin remained largely flat yesterday, as risk appetite remained subdued amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China, while MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss.

Iryna Kolesnik

