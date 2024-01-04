Biden postponed his Jan. 6 anniversary speech because of an expected winter storm

U.S. President Joe Biden has postponed his Jan. 6 anniversary speech on democracy a day because of an approaching winter storm in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions this weekend, writes UNN citing The Hill.

Details

Biden was scheduled to travel to the Philadelphia area on Saturday to mark the three-year anniversary of the riots at the U.S. Capitol. The White House announced Wednesday night that Biden's trip had been rescheduled from Saturday to Friday.

"Due to impending inclement weather in the Philadelphia area this weekend, the President's campaign speech near Valley Forge on Saturday, January 6 will be rescheduled for Friday, January 5," said Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz.

Biden's speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, will be his first campaign event this year and is expected to highlight the threat former President Trump poses to democracy.

He will use the anniversary of Jan. 6 as a symbol of what Biden's campaign staff calls the ongoing struggle for democracy.

Supplement

Cities along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, are expected to be hit by severe storms Saturday through Monday that some meteorologists predict could be the worst winter storms seen in those areas in two years.