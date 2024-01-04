ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Biden postponed his Jan. 6 anniversary speech because of an expected winter storm

Biden postponed his Jan. 6 anniversary speech because of an expected winter storm

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24698 views

Because of the winter storm, Biden moved his Democratic speech from Saturday to Friday in Philadelphia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has postponed his Jan. 6 anniversary speech on democracy a day because of an approaching winter storm in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions this weekend, writes UNN citing The Hill.

Details

Biden was scheduled to travel to the Philadelphia area on Saturday to mark the three-year anniversary of the riots at the U.S. Capitol. The White House announced Wednesday night that Biden's trip had been rescheduled from Saturday to Friday.

"Due to impending inclement weather in the Philadelphia area this weekend, the President's campaign speech near Valley Forge on Saturday, January 6 will be rescheduled for Friday, January 5," said Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz.

Biden's speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, will be his first campaign event this year and is expected to highlight the threat former President Trump poses to democracy.

He will use the anniversary of Jan. 6 as a symbol of what Biden's campaign staff calls the ongoing struggle for democracy.

Supplement

Cities along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, are expected to be hit by severe storms Saturday through Monday that some meteorologists predict could be the worst winter storms seen in those areas in two years.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

